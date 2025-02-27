  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Brandon Nakashima
  • Acapulco 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Mexican Open 

Acapulco 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Mexican Open 

By Gautham Krishna
Modified Feb 27, 2025 11:22 GMT
Brandon Nakashima (L) and David Goffin (R) (Image Source: Getty)
Brandon Nakashima (L) and David Goffin (R) (Image Source: Getty)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin

Date: February 27, 2025

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,763,440

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin preview

Nakashima in action at the 2025 Dallas Open (Source: Getty)
Nakashima in action at the 2025 Dallas Open (Source: Getty)

Brandon Nakashima will face David Goffin in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Mexican Open on Thursday, February 27. The winner will face either Learner Tien or Tomas Machac in the semifinals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nakashima's 2025 season commenced at the Hong Kong Open, where he suffered a first-round defeat to Lorenzo Sonego. At the Australian Open, the American lost to eventual semifinalist Ben Shelton in the opener. Following a series of underwhelming results, Nakashima bounced back at the Delray Beach Open, where he registered a couple of impressive wins to reach the quarterfinals.

In Acapulco, Nakashima defeated Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(6), 7-5 in the first round. He was clinical with his serves and remained composed during pressure points to overcome the Frenchman. In the second round, Nakashima played against Holger Rune, who retired with food poisoning at 0-3 in the opening set.

Ad

Meanwhile, Goffin had a horrible start to the new season, suffering five back-to-back first-round defeats. He claimed just a single set in his first five matches of the year. At the Melbourne Major, the Belgian lost to Bonzi, 1-6, 2-6, 6-7(7) in the first round.

Goffin registered his first win of the season at the Mexican Open. He defeated Rinky Hijikata, 6-2, 6-3, in the first round. The Belgian pulled off a surprise win over Shelton, 7-6(3), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. His ball-striking and court coverage were on point, as he got the better of the fifth seed in one hour and 45 minutes.

Ad

Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin head-to-head

Nakashima leads the head-to-head 1-0. The American won their only meeting at the 2022 Swiss Indoors, defeating Goffin 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the first round.

Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin odds

Player Moneyline
Handicap BetsTotal Games
Brandon Nakashima-200+1.5 (-550)Over 21.5 (-155)
David Goffin+155-1.5 (+310)Under 21.5 (+105)
Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin prediction

Goffin at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open (Source: Getty)
Goffin at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open (Source: Getty)

Both Nakashima and Goffin have not had the best starts to the new season. However, both have been regaining their form in recent matches. Nakashima could be deadly with his serves, while Goffin could present challenges with his excellent court coverage.

Ad

Goffin's win over Shelton will boost his confidence ahead of Thursday's fixture. Meanwhile, Nakashima has a better win-loss record in 2025 and holds a slight edge over the Belgian in the head-to-head.

There is no clear winner in this quarterfinal clash. However, given Nakashima's overall superior play, including his strong serve, backhand, and court sense, he is expected to prevail in this fixture.

Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी