Acapulco 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Mexican Open 

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin

Date: February 27, 2025

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,763,440

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin preview

Nakashima in action at the 2025 Dallas Open (Source: Getty)

Brandon Nakashima will face David Goffin in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Mexican Open on Thursday, February 27. The winner will face either Learner Tien or Tomas Machac in the semifinals.

Ad

Trending

Nakashima's 2025 season commenced at the Hong Kong Open, where he suffered a first-round defeat to Lorenzo Sonego. At the Australian Open, the American lost to eventual semifinalist Ben Shelton in the opener. Following a series of underwhelming results, Nakashima bounced back at the Delray Beach Open, where he registered a couple of impressive wins to reach the quarterfinals.

In Acapulco, Nakashima defeated Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(6), 7-5 in the first round. He was clinical with his serves and remained composed during pressure points to overcome the Frenchman. In the second round, Nakashima played against Holger Rune, who retired with food poisoning at 0-3 in the opening set.

Ad

Meanwhile, Goffin had a horrible start to the new season, suffering five back-to-back first-round defeats. He claimed just a single set in his first five matches of the year. At the Melbourne Major, the Belgian lost to Bonzi, 1-6, 2-6, 6-7(7) in the first round.

Goffin registered his first win of the season at the Mexican Open. He defeated Rinky Hijikata, 6-2, 6-3, in the first round. The Belgian pulled off a surprise win over Shelton, 7-6(3), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. His ball-striking and court coverage were on point, as he got the better of the fifth seed in one hour and 45 minutes.

Ad

Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin head-to-head

Nakashima leads the head-to-head 1-0. The American won their only meeting at the 2022 Swiss Indoors, defeating Goffin 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the first round.

Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin odds

Player Moneyline

Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -200 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-155) David Goffin +155 -1.5 (+310) Under 21.5 (+105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin prediction

Goffin at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open (Source: Getty)

Both Nakashima and Goffin have not had the best starts to the new season. However, both have been regaining their form in recent matches. Nakashima could be deadly with his serves, while Goffin could present challenges with his excellent court coverage.

Ad

Goffin's win over Shelton will boost his confidence ahead of Thursday's fixture. Meanwhile, Nakashima has a better win-loss record in 2025 and holds a slight edge over the Belgian in the head-to-head.

There is no clear winner in this quarterfinal clash. However, given Nakashima's overall superior play, including his strong serve, backhand, and court sense, he is expected to prevail in this fixture.

Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback