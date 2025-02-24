Acapulco 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Cameron Norrie

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,763,440

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Denis Shapovalov vs Cameron Norrie preview

Denis Shapovalov at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former top 10 players Denis Shapovalov and Cameron Norrie will clash in the first round of the Mexican Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

The first month of the new season was rather uneventful for Shapovalov. His best results during this time were second-round appearances at the Australian Open and the Adelaide International. Following his trek Down Under, he arrived in Texas for the Dallas Open.

Shapovalov began his campaign with a tough three-set win over Miomir Kecmanovic. He toppled top seed Taylor Fritz in three sets in the second round and beat sixth seed Tomas Machac and third seed Tommy Paul in straight sets to reach the final. He faced second seed Casper Ruud for the title and secured a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win to clinch the biggest title of his career thus far.

Ad

Following a quarterfinal showing at the Hong Kong Open, Norrie crashed out in the first round of his next two tournaments, the ASB Classic and the Australian Open. This was followed by a second-round exit from the Dallas Open and a quarterfinal at the Delray Beach Open.

Denis Shapovalov vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Norrie leads Shapovalov 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the San Diego Open 2021 in straight sets.

Ad

Denis Shapovalov vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov





Cameron Norrie







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Denis Shapovalov vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shapovalov will be feeling quite confident after capturing his first ATP 500 title in Dallas a couple of weeks ago. He hadn't beaten a top 10 player since October 2022 and had lost his last eight matches against them. He then beat three of them in a row to win his most recent title. He has a 7-3 record for the season.

Ad

Norrie, meanwhile, has a 5-5 record this year. He hasn't beaten anyone in the top 20 this year and hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinals of any tournament so far. However, he has won both of his previous matches against Shapovalov and was the runner-up at the Mexican Open in 2022.

Norrie's counterpunching has proven to be a perfect foil for Shapovalov's aggressive brand of tennis. The Brit hasn't even lost a set to his younger rival. However, the latter showed considerable restraint during his title-winning run in Dallas and waited patiently before going in for the kill.

Ad

Both their careers have witnessed plenty of ups and downs over the past few years. However, Shapovalov seems to have found his footing once again, while Norrie continues to flounder. Given the Canadian's current form, he will be expected to score his first win in this match-up.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback