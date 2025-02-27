Acapulco 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Denis Shapovalov vs Marcos Giron

Date: February 28, 2025

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,763,440

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Denis Shapovalov vs Marcos Giron preview

Denis Shapovalov pictured at the 2025 Dallas Open | Image Source: Getty

Ninth seed Denis Shapovalov will take on unseeded American Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Mexican Open in Acapulco on Friday, February 28.

Shapovalov began his 2025 season at the Adelaide International but fell short in the Round of 16. His struggles continued at the Australian Open with another early exit. However, he turned things around at the Dallas Open, capturing his first title of the year with a victory over Casper Ruud.

Shapovalov then traveled to Acapulco for the ATP 500 tournament, where he began his campaign with a win over Australian Open breakout star Nishesh Basavareddy. He followed it up with a victory against Alex Michelsen to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Marcos Giron pictured at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Giron began his season at the Adelaide International, where he reached the quarterfinals before heading to the Australian Open, where he fell in the third round to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. He then made another quarterfinal run at the Delray Beach Open before arriving in Acapulco.

In Acapulco, the American got past Adam Walton in the first round before advancing to the quarterfinals with a walkover from third seed Tommy Paul, setting up a showdown with Shapovalov in the last eight.

Denis Shapovalov vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Shapovalov and Giron have faced off twice on the ATP Tour, with the latter leading their head-to-head 2-0. Their previous encounters took place in Houston in 2024 and Adelaide earlier this year.

Denis Shapovalov vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov Marcos Giron

(Odds will be updated once available)

Denis Shapovalov vs Marcos Giron prediction

Denis Shapovalov pictured at the 2025 Open | Image Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov would go into the match against Marcos Giron as the favorite, thanks to his bigger weapons and ability to take control of rallies. His aggressive shot-making, particularly his heavy forehand and flashy one-handed backhand, gives him an edge when he's in rhythm.

Both players have solid serves, but Shapovalov’s lefty delivery, combined with his ability to hit winners from anywhere on the court, makes him more dangerous. Giron, on the other hand, is a steady competitor—he moves well, plays clean tennis, and rarely beats himself. But he doesn’t have the same firepower, which means he’d likely have to rely on drawing errors from his opponent rather than overpowering him.

The biggest question mark is Shapovalov’s consistency. If he’s spraying unforced errors or struggling to find his timing, Giron has the kind of disciplined game that can make things complicated. But if the Canadian is locked in, his aggressive style should give him the upper hand.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

