Acapulco 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: February 26, 2025

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,585,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2025 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Seventh seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Mexican Open on February 26. Whoever wins, will play either second seed Casper Ruud or Rodrigo Pacheco in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event.

Tiafoe has won four out of seven matches so far in the 2025 season and entered Acapulco after a second-round exit at the Dallas Open. The American faced Alexandre Muller in the first round of the Mexican Open and started by taking the first set 6-4.

Tiafoe dominated the second set and went on to clinch it, registering a 6-4, 6-2 win and a place in the second round in Acapulco.

Davidovich Fokina has won ten out of 15 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the final of the Delray Beach Open. The Spaniard missed the Rio Open before returning to action in Acapulco.

Davidovich Fokina faced Mattia Bellucci in the opening round of the Mexican Open and the Italian cruised through the first set to win 6-1. However, the Spaniard fought hard and just about managed to take the second set via a tiebreak to force the match into a decider.

Davidovich Fokina eventually took the final set to register a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-2 win and take his spot in the second round of the Mexican Open.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Tiafoe has won both of his prior encounters against Davidovich Fokina, the most recent of them being a 6-3, 7-6(6) victory in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Frances Tiafoe -118 -1.5 (+185) Over 22.5 (-125)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -110 +1.5 (-285) Under 22.5 (-115)



All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Given current form, Davidovich Fokina has the edge but Tiafoe has beaten the Spaniard each time the two have met. So, we could have an interesting fixture on our hands.

Tiafoe won 23 out of 29 points on his first serve in his previous match, serving five aces. The 27-year-old has a solid serve and will look to fetch as many free points as he can. He loves to hit his shots with a lot of power and will be eager to get on the attack from the very start.

Davidovich Fokina won an impressive 38 out of 50 points on his first serve in his tournament opener, while serving five aces. Despite his height, the Spaniard's power and stamina will come in handy along with his drop shoțs.

While Frances Tiafoe is a tricky competitor, Davidovich Fokina has a good chance of winning the fixture if he can replicate his recent form.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in four sets.

