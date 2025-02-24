Acapulco 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Mexican Open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs Alexandre Muller

Date: February 24, 2024

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,585,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexandre Muller preview

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe (Getty)

Seventh seed Frances Tiafoe will begin his 2025 Mexican Open campaign against Alexandre Muller in the first round on Monday, February 24. The American player's 2025 season has gotten off to a slow start. After playing three tournaments in the year so far, Tiafoe has a 3-3 win-loss record. He has yet to win more than one match at an event this season.

Trending

Tiafoe lost 4-6, 6-7(4) against Giovanni Mpteshi Perricard in the second round of the Brisbane International. He lost 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 to Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Australian Open. At the Dallas Open, he suffered a similar second-round exit, losing 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 to Yoshihito Nishioka.

Alexandre Muller has reached two finals out of the four events he has played on the Tour in 2025. The Frenchman began the season with a title at the Hong Kong Open, winning against Miomir Kecmanovic, Arthur Fils, and Jaume Munar to reach the final. He defeated Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

The Frenchman is entering the Mexican Open after having reached the final at the Rio Open. He won against rising teen sensation and home favorite Joa Fonseca in the first round. He then beat three Argentine opponents — Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Francisco Cerundolo, and Francisco Comesana. However, he lost a one-sided final (2-6, 3-6) to defending champion Sebastian Baez.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafie TBD TBD TBD Alexandre Muller TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexandre Muller prediction

Tiafoe has reached four hardcourt finals in his career, winning his only title in Delarya Beach in 2018. The American has reached one Masters 1000 final on the surface — the 2024 Cincinnati Open. All his four quarterfinal appearances at Grand Slams have been on hard courts, including two semifinal runs at the US Open in 2022 and 2024.

The title in Hong Kong was Alexandre Muller's maiden title on the ATP Tour. Barring that, the Frenchman has reached two other finals, both on clay. He reached his career-high ranking of 56 last month.

Muller is the more in-form player, but Tiafoe has a better record on hard courts. Also, the Frenchman is coming off after a grueling claycourt campaign in Buenos Aires and it remains to be seen if he has the physical fitness to get through the match. Tiafoe will begin the match as the favorite and should win.

Pick- Tiafoe to win in three sets

