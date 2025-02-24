Acapulco 2025: Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Mexican Open

Match details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: February 24, 2024

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,585,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

In Picture: Holger Rune (Getty)

Fourth-seeded Holger Rune will begin his campaign at the 2025 Mexican Open with a first-round fixture against Roberto Carballes Baena. Rune has won five of the ten matches he has played in 2025. The Dane lost his first match 5-7, 3-6 against Jiri Lehecka at the Brisbane International. He had a decent showing at the Australian Open, before losing to Jannik Sinner in four sets in the fourth round.

Ad

Trending

After Melbourne, the former Top 10 player had some early exits in Rotterdam and Buenos Aires. He lost 4-6, 1-6 in a shock loss against Pedro Martinez at the ABN AMRO Open, which was followed by a first-round loss at the hands of home favorite Mariano Navone at the Argentina Open, which Rune lost 1-6, 6-7 (2).

Roberto Caraballes Baena has not started 2025 on a strong note, as the Spaniard had four first-round exits at six of the events he has played so far. The two events where he secured wins are the ASB Classic and the Australian Open.

Ad

In Auckland, Carballes Baena reached the quarterfinal, losing 6-1, 2-6, 3-6 against Zizou Bergs. In Melbourne, the Spanish player reached the third round, losing 6-7 (0), 2-6, 0-6 against Tommy Paul. The last event he played was the Rio Open, where he lost 4-6, 3-6 against Mariano Navone in the first round.

Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

Carballes Baena has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against Rune. The last time these two players met was at the 2023 US Open, with the Spaniard winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Ad

Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -525 TBD TBD Roberto Carballes Baena +350 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Out of the three matches that Carballeas Baena and Rune have contested against each other, only one of them has been on the hard court at the 2023 US Open. In that match, the Spaniard won 70 per cent of the service points and 44 per cent of the return points, whereas the Dane won 56 per cent of his service points and 30 per cent of his return points. Carballes Baena had 14 breakpoint opportunities, breaking his opponent's serve seven times.

Ad

Rune has reached five hard-court finals in his career, winning two titles on the surface, including a Masters 1000 title in Bercy in 2022. His last hard-court final was in Brisbane last year, which he lost against Grigor Dimitrov. Meanwhile, Carballes Baena has yet to reach a hard-court final, with all his three finals coming on clay.

Rune's form has been inconsistent this season, and he is facing an opponent who has a head-to-head advantage over him. However, the match being on a hard court, and Rune being the higher-ranked player, makes the Dane the favorite to win the match.

Pick- Rune to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback