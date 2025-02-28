Acapulco 2025: Tomas Machac vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Tomas Machac vs Brandon Nakashima

Date: February 28, 2025

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,763,440

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Tomas Machac vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Tomas Machac at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Tomas Machac will take on Brandon Nakashima in the semifinals of the Mexican Open 2025.

Machac got the better of his compatriot Jakub Mensik in the first round, handing him a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 loss. He beat Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (3), 6-1 in the second round to set up a quarterfinal showdown against Learner Tien, who ousted top seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round.

Both players struggled to hold serve in the first set, and there were five consecutive service breaks between them. Machac came out on top to go 4-3 up, and broke Tien's serve once again in the ninth game of the set to clinch it. The Czech was racing towards the finish line in the second set when his momentum was stalled by his opponent.

Tien overcame a 4-1 deficit in the set to get back on serve. However, the pressure proved to be too much for him in the end. Serving to stay in the contest at 6-5, Machac broke his serve one last time for a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Nakashima defeated Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (6), 7-5 in his opener here. He advanced to the quarterfinals after his second-round opponent, Holger Rune, retired due to an illness while trailing 3-0 in the first set. He was up against former top 10 player David Goffin for a spot in the last four.

Nakashima got broken in the very first game of the match but swept the next four games to go 4-1 up. Goffin was able to stage a turnaround as well, and bagged the next three games to get back on serve. The Belgian saved a couple of set points on his own serve at 5-4, and then secured a break of serve to go 6-5 up.

However, Goffin was unable to serve out the set as Nakashima broke back immediately. The latter gained the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to capture the set. The American cruised through the second set, and broke his opponent's serve twice to score a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win.

Tomas Machac vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Tomas Machac vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tomas Machac

-165 +1.5 (-450)

Over 22.5 (-125)

Brandon Nakashima +130 -1.5 (+270)

Under 22.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tomas Machac vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Brandon Nakashima at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Nakashima is showing signs of a resurgence after a slow start to the year. He won only one match across his first five tournaments. He advanced to the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open a couple of weeks ago, and has now gone a step further at the Mexican Open. He has improved his record to 6-5 following his win over Goffin.

Machac put an end to Tien's run here, though it was far from easy. The first set was quite tricky but he was able to rise to the occasion. His record for the year now stands at 10-4.

Nakashima has the tools to put up a fight here, though Machac's all-court game could put him on the backfoot. The latter has also been consistent since the start of the year, and that further tips the scales in his favor in this match-up.

Pick: Tomas Machac to win in three sets.

