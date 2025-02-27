Acapulco 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Mexican Open, Day 4

The quarterfinals matches will be played on Day 4 of the Abierto Mexicano de Tenis in Acapulco, which includes four singles matches and four doubles matches, on Thursday, 27 February.
The top seven seeds, which include the top seed Alexander Zverev, second seed Casper Ruud, third seed Tommy Paul, and fourth seed Holger Rune are already out of the event. Eighth seed Tomas Machac and ninth seed Denis Shapovalov will be in action on Day 4.
The most interesting match will be played between Marcos Giron and Denis Shapovalov, as the American had won in straight sets when they met in Adelaide this year. But now the Canadian has a winning streak of seven matches and he is chasing his second title in a row.
Tomas Machac will face the American qualifier Learner Tien, who knocked out the top seed Alexander Zverev in his previous match. The 24-year-old Czech player will also be in action in the men's doubles event, as he will team up with his compatriot Jakub Mensik to face the fourth seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.
The first match of the day at the Estadio is also going to be interesting, as the USA's Brandon Nakashima will face the former World No. 7 David Goffin. Their only previous meeting on the ATP Tour was in 2022, at the Swiss Indoors, when Nakashima won in three sets.
Let's have a look at the full schedule of Day 4 of the Mexican Open:
Schedule for Day 4 of Mexican Open 2025
Estadio
Starting at 6pm local time:
Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin
Followed by: (9) Denis Shapovalov vs Marcos Giron
Not before 9pm local time: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (WC) Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
Grandstand
Starting at 6pm local time:
(Q) Learner Tien vs (8) Tomas Machac
Followed by: Santiago Gonzalez/Lucas Miedler vs Alexander Erler/Constantin Frantzen
Followed by: Hans Hach Verdugo/James Tracy vs (WC) N.Sriram Balaji/Miguel Reyes-Varela
Cancha 1
Starting at 7pm local time:
Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs (Q) Christian Harrison/Evan King
Followed by: Tomas Machac/Jakub Mensik vs (4) Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul
Mexican Open 2025: Where to watch
Fans can watch the action on Day 4 of the Mexican Open on the following channels:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: TSN
Australia: beIN Sports
Mexican Open 2025: Match Timings
Fans in the USA, Canada, the UK, and India can watch the matches at the following times: