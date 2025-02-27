  • home icon
  • Acapulco 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Mexican Open, Day 4

Acapulco 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Mexican Open, Day 4

By Talal Dar
Modified Feb 27, 2025 20:18 GMT
ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Final Day - Source: Getty
Denis Shapovalov will face Marcos Giron in the Quarterfinal match. (Image credit: Getty)

The quarterfinals matches will be played on Day 4 of the Abierto Mexicano de Tenis in Acapulco, which includes four singles matches and four doubles matches, on Thursday, 27 February.

The top seven seeds, which include the top seed Alexander Zverev, second seed Casper Ruud, third seed Tommy Paul, and fourth seed Holger Rune are already out of the event. Eighth seed Tomas Machac and ninth seed Denis Shapovalov will be in action on Day 4.

The most interesting match will be played between Marcos Giron and Denis Shapovalov, as the American had won in straight sets when they met in Adelaide this year. But now the Canadian has a winning streak of seven matches and he is chasing his second title in a row.

also-read-trending Trending

Tomas Machac will face the American qualifier Learner Tien, who knocked out the top seed Alexander Zverev in his previous match. The 24-year-old Czech player will also be in action in the men's doubles event, as he will team up with his compatriot Jakub Mensik to face the fourth seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.

The first match of the day at the Estadio is also going to be interesting, as the USA's Brandon Nakashima will face the former World No. 7 David Goffin. Their only previous meeting on the ATP Tour was in 2022, at the Swiss Indoors, when Nakashima won in three sets.

Let's have a look at the full schedule of Day 4 of the Mexican Open:

Schedule for Day 4 of Mexican Open 2025

Estadio

Starting at 6pm local time:

Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin

Followed by: (9) Denis Shapovalov vs Marcos Giron

Not before 9pm local time: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (WC) Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez

Grandstand

Starting at 6pm local time:

(Q) Learner Tien vs (8) Tomas Machac

Followed by: Santiago Gonzalez/Lucas Miedler vs Alexander Erler/Constantin Frantzen

Followed by: Hans Hach Verdugo/James Tracy vs (WC) N.Sriram Balaji/Miguel Reyes-Varela

Cancha 1

Starting at 7pm local time:

Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs (Q) Christian Harrison/Evan King

Followed by: Tomas Machac/Jakub Mensik vs (4) Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul

Mexican Open 2025: Where to watch

Telcel ATP 500 Mexican Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Telcel ATP 500 Mexican Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Fans can watch the action on Day 4 of the Mexican Open on the following channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN

Australia: beIN Sports

For further information regarding where to watch the matches, click here.

Mexican Open 2025: Match Timings

Fans in the USA, Canada, the UK, and India can watch the matches at the following times:

CountryStart Time Start Time (Night Session, Estadio)
USA/ CANADAFebruary 27, 2025, 7:00 pm ETFebruary 27, 2025, 10:00 pm ET
UKFebruary 28, 2025, 12:00 am GMTFebruary 28, 2025, 3:00 am GMT
IndiaFebruary 28, 2025, 5:30 am ISTFebruary 28, 2025, 8:30 am IST

Edited by Tushar Bahl
