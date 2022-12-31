Adelaide International 1 2023: Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda

Tournament: Adelaide International 1 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $642,735

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV | Australia - 9Now

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda preview

Andy Murray at the 2022 Battle of the Brits.

Three-time Major champion Andy Murray will face off against World No. 33 Sebastian Korda in the first round of the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

Murray enjoyed his best season in quite a few years in 2022. His best result at a Major was reaching the third round of the US Open. While he didn't win any titles, he did reach a couple of finals. The Brit made it to the summit clash at the Sydney Tennis Classic at the start of the year, but couldn't get the better of Aslan Karatsev.

The 35-year-old also made it to the final in Stuttgart and gave Matteo Berrettini a tough fight, but lost in three sets. His other best results were a couple of quarterfinal appearances in Newport and Gijon. He managed to end the season ranked inside the top 50, his best year-end finish since 2017.

Sebastian Korda at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Korda made his debut at the Australian Open in 2022 and made it to the third round. He made it to that stage at the French Open as well. An injury ruled him out of Wimbledon, and he made it to the second round of the US Open.

The young American failed to increase his title count this year but came quite close to winning a couple of them. Korda reached his first final of the year at the Gijon Open but came up short against Andrey Rublev. He made it to the championship round of the European Open the following week, but Felix Auger-Aliassime stopped him from emerging victorious this time.

Korda's other notable results were a semifinal finish in Estoril, along with quarterfinal showings in Delray Beach, Washington and Metz. He also reached a career-high ranking of No. 30 in May.

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Korda leads Murray 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Gijon Open in three sets.

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andy Murray Sebastian Korda

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Andy Murray at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Murray still manages to produce some brilliant tennis from time to time. He might not be the same player he was before his multiple injuries, but he still gives the young guns a run for their money.

Korda is a promising young talent and has already beaten Murray once in the past. Their previous meeting was a topsy-turvy affair, with both having multiple break point chances as they weren't too effective during their service games. The young American is a slightly better server compared to the former World No. 1, giving him an edge.

However, Murray still has the skills and an all-court game, which often keeps him in contention. Both players have had somewhat similar results over the past year, but Korda has handled his opponents in a much better manner. This could be another close contest between the two, but the American is likely to walk away as the victor in the end.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.

