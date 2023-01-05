Adelaide International 1 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Karen Khachanov.

Tournament: Adelaide International 1 2023.

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Center, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $642,735.

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov preview

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 3

World No. 7 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 20 Karen Khachanov will lock horns in the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International on Friday, January 6.

Medvedev had a decent year in 2022, garnering 45 wins from 64 matches and title-winning runs at the Los Cabos Open and the Vienna Open. He also secured second-place finishes at the Australian Open, Rosmalen Grasscourt Championships, and the Halle Open.

The Russian entered Adelaide on the back of a four-match losing streak, making early exits in the Paris Masters 1000 and the ATP Finals in Turin. However, the 26-year-old has kicked off the 2023 season on a high, registering back-to-back wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Miomir Kecmanovic in the first two rounds. He is yet to drop a set in Adelaide.

Karen Khachanov in action on the hardcourts

Karen Khachanov, on the other hand, had a hot and cold season in 2022, securing 36 wins from 61 matches and a semi-final appearance at the US Open. He also reached the final of the 2022 edition of the Adelaide International 1 but couldn't get past Frenchman Gael Monfils to lift the title.

The No. 8 seed entered Adelaide on the back of a third-round exit at the Rolex Paris Masters. He began his campaign with a solid win over Argentine Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-4 and followed it up with another impressive performance against talented Brit youngster Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head against Khachanov 2-1. He defeated the World No. 20 in their most recent encounter at the 2019 Canadian Masters in straight sets 6-1, 7-6(6).

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Diriyah Tennis Cup Riyadh 2022 - Day 3

Both players will be entering the quarter-final bout on the back of some healthy momentum in the first two rounds. They'll be looking to keep their foot on the accelerator and continue their win streak ahead of the hardcourt Major in Melbourne.

Medvedev looked up to scratch in his previous encounter against Kecmanovic, winning 74 percent of his first serve points and holding his serve at all times. The tall Russian has a commanding presence at the baseline and the ability to find the corners consistently with his groundstrokes. His movement hasn't been bad either, making it difficult for his opponents to penetrate through him.

Khachanov, on the other hand, also meant business in the first two rounds in Adelaide. He has only lost his serve once in both matches and has a first-class ratio of winning more than 80 percent of his first-serve points. The former World No. 8 will need to add precision to his powerful all-round game and take his opportunities against Medvedev in this all-Russian affair. His serve will also play a crucial role in this tie.

This match could go down to the wire, with both players in a confident space of mind playing on their preferred choice of surface. While Medvedev will no doubt be the favorite to win this bout, Khachanov could create problems for the former World No. 1 if he settles in quickly in the tie.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.

