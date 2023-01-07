Adelaide International 1 2023 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova.

Date: January 8, 2023.

Tournament: Adelaide International 1.

Round: Final.

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $826,837.

Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 5.30 am GMT, 11 am pm IST, 12.30 am EST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova preview

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will look to secure her first title of the 2023 season when she takes on Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in the final at the Adelaide International 1 on Sunday.

After a rocky 2022 season that saw her go title-less, Sabalenka has hit the ground running in her first tournament of the new year. The World No. 5 has been on song in Adelaide, winning all three of her matches this week in straight sets.

She first faced a tight battle against the in-form Liudmila Samsonova, where she needed two tie-breaks to see off the Russian. Sabalenka has breezed past Marketa Vondrousova and Irina-Camelia Begu.

Her semifinal outing against Begu on Saturday was simply a walk in the park for the Belarusian as she closed out a 6-3, 6-2 victory. It paved the way for Sabalenka's 19th trip to a final on the tour.

The 24-year-old will now be eager to lift her 11th career singles trophy and her first since winning at Madrid in 2021.

Linda Noskova in action at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Linda Noskova, a 18-year-old upcoming star from the Czech Republic, announced her arrival by winning the 2021 junior French Open singles title. Since then, she has been making rapid strides on the circuit.

The youngster made her main-draw debut at the French Open and the US Open last year, while also making her top-100 debut in the rankings. In 2022, Noskova's best performance on the tour was a semifinal appearance at the WTA 250 event in Prague.

This year, she has gone a step further by making her maiden tour-level final and that too after having started her Adelaide campaign as a qualifier. Noskova has won six consecutive matches this week, including victories over top-10 stars Daria Kasatkina and Ons Jabeur.

The teenager has also shown tremendous mental fortitude by saving match points in two of her six wins.

Top seed abeur wasn't in the best of physical health and needed treatment for her lower back during their semifinal showdown on Saturday. Noskova went on to complete a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over the two-time Grand Slam runner-up.

Having gained confidence from her big wins this week, Noskova will be keen to keep the momentum going when she faces Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head remains tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -275 -1.5 (-105) Over 20.5 (-145) Linda Noskova +210 +1.5 (+105) Under 20.5 (+100)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova prediction

Sabalenka waves to the crowd after winning her semifinal at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

With both having a power-packed game, fireworks can be expected on the court in the final in Adelaide.

Sabalenka, of course, has the edge by dint of her ranking and experience. The Belarusian has started the season in stellar fashion. Her serve has held up all week, which has been the principal reason for her success.

Sabalenka has also made improvements in the mental aspect of the game. This was on display when she climbed her way out of trouble after going down 0-40 on serve against Begu.

Her aggressive approach helped her win 81% of her first-serve points against the Romanian and break her thrice. With so much going in her favor, Sabalenka will be eager to convert the good performances into a long-awaited title.

That said, she needs to be wary of her young opponent, who has been playing fearless tennis throughout the week. Noskova's superior ball-striking under pressure and self-belief have put her on the cusp of her maiden title.

However, the youngster did admit to feeling pain in her leg after playing six matches in a row. If she doesn't turn up at her physical best, Sabalenka could race away to a win.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes