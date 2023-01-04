Adelaide International 1 2023: Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut.

Tournament: Adelaide International 1 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $642,735.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV | Australia - 9Now.

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Sebastian Korda in action at the Adelaide International 1

Sebastian Korda will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Adelaide International 1 on Thursday.

Korda won 34 out of 56 matches during the 2022 season, reaching back-to-back finals at the Gijon Open and the European Open in Antwerp. He lost those matches to Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, respectively.

The 22-year-old started his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 and faced Andy Murray in the first round.

Both players exchanged breaks in the first set before Korda won it via a tiebreak. He broke Murray in the sixth game of the second set and it turned out to be decisive as he won 6-3 to advance to the second round.

Meanwhile, Roberto Bautista Agut won 39 out of 59 matches last season, winning two titles in Doha and Kitzbuhel. He also reached the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

The Spaniard started the 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1, where he faced fourth seed Andrey Rublev in the first round. The Russian won the opening set 6-4 and broke Bautista Agut in the first game of the second set. However, the Spaniard fought back to win the set 6-3 to force the match into a decider.

Bautista Agut then made the only break of the third set in the seventh game and won it 6-4 to book his place in the second round of the Adelaide International 1.

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Korda has won both of his prior meetings against Bautista Agut and leads 2-0 in the head-to-head. The last encounter between the two came in the second round of the Gijon Open, with the American winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Sebastian Korda -135 -1.5 (+170) Over 22.5 (-120) Roberto Bautista Agut +105 +1.5 (-250) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Korda won both of his prior meetings against Bautista Agut, so he will fancy his chances in this match. However, the Spaniard beat Rublev in the last round and will be in good spirits heading into this contest.

Korda was dominant on his serve in his first-round match against Andy Murray, serving 12 aces and winning 34 out of 39 points on his first serve. The American will look to be aggressive from the start and attack Bautista Agut's backhand, which is a weakness of his. His net play could also come in very handy.

Bautista Agut is a solid counterpuncher who is more than capable of withstanding Korda's intensity. He has an effective serve that can fetch him a few free points and has a good return game as well.

Bautista Agut is a good defensive player but can play aggressively as well, which could be key if he is to get the better of Korda.

The American might lead in the head-to-head but the Spaniard might be able to beat him for the first time if he plays the same way he did against Rublev.

Pick: Bautista Agut to win in three sets.

