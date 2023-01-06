Adelaide International 1 2023: Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs. Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: January 7, 2023

Tournament: Adelaide International 1 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $642,735

Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 6- Sebastian Korda

World No. 33 Sebastian Korda will square off against World No. 36 Yoshihito Nishioka in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday.

Korda had a propitious year in 2022, chalking up 34 wins from 56 matches and securing second-place finishes at the Gijon Open and the European Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Estoril Open and the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington.

The American entered Adelaide on the back of a first-round exit at the Rolex Paris Masters but he's off to a staggering start. The 22-year-old defeated the likes of Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista Agut and Jannik Sinner en route to the semifinals. He outfoxed the Italian Sinner in straight sets 7-5, 6-1 in the last eight.

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 6

Yoshihito Nishioka, on the other hand, also had a bright season in 2022, amassing 44 wins from 69 matches and title-winning runs at the Columbus Challenger and the Korea Open. He also reached the finals of the Citi Open in Washington, but couldn't get the better of Australian Nick Kyrgios.

The Japanese tennis player entered Adelaide on the back of a first-round exit in Vienna and a second-round exit at the Paris Masters. However, he's up and running in the new 2023 season, claiming three wins on the trot and booking a semifinal spot in Adelaide. Nishioka defeated the likes of Holger Rune, Mackenzie McDonald and Alexei Popyrin en route to the last four. He oufoxed the in-form Australian qualifier Poyrin in an intense three set contest 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 6-2.

Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Korda leads the head-to-head against Nishioka 2-0. He defeated the Japanese tennis player in their most recent encounter at the 2022 European Open in Antwerp 6-0, 6-2.

Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 3- Sebastian Korda

Both players look determined to make a statement at the start of the new 2023 season and are living up to the potential they displayed last year. While Korda will be high on confidence after getting the better of Umag Open winner Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, Nishioka scalped the 2022 Paris Masters Champion Holger Rune en route to the last four.

Korda has been timing the ball exceedingly well and looks on top of his game at the moment. His forehand has caused all sorts of problems for his opponents and the 22-year-old also uses the disguised drop shot to great effect. It'll be interesting to see how Nishioka copes with Korda's constant aggressive approach and whether he's able to sniff out a weakness in the American's game.

The Japanese left-hander likes to wear down his opponents by playing long rallies and waits for the right moment to make his move. He'll need to start well in this tactical contest and convert his opportunities at crucial moments.

Korda will no doubt be the favorite to secure a place in the finals, as he just edges out the Japanese player in terms of their overall head-to-head. However, if Nishioka makes the right adjustments to his game and figures out a way to tackle the American's offensive approach, he could reach his third ATP hardcourt final in six months in Adelaide.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets

