Adelaide International 1 2023: Veronika Kudermetova vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (4) Veronika Kudermetova vs (PR) Bianca Andreescu

Tournament: Adelaide International 1

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $826,837

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Veronika Kudermetova vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Toray Pan Pacific Open - Day Five- Veronika Kudermetova

Fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova will take on World No. 46 Bianca Andreescu in the second round of the Adelaide International 1.

Kudermetova had a promising year in 2022 and will be considering herself unlucky not to add to her trophy cabinet. She reached the finals of the Melbourne Summer Set, Dubai Tennis Championships and the Istanbul Open but could only manage to secure second place finishes.

The Russian also defeated the likes of former World No. 2 Paula Badosa and American Madison Keys en route to the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open, which was her best result at a Major tournament. She got off to an impressive start at the US Open Championships but couldn't get the better of World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the fourth round.

The 25-year-old will be gearing up for her first match this season since her quarterfinal exit at the 2022 Guadalajara Open in October. She received a first-round bye at the Adelaide International thanks to her WTA ranking superiority.

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 1- Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu, on the other hand, kicked off her 2023 campaign with a remarkable comeback win over former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza. She outlasted the Spaniard 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the first round of the Adelaide International.

The Canadian had an ordinary season in 2022, chalking up 20 wins from 33 matches and finishing runner-up at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany. She entered the Adelaide International on the back of a third-round exit at the Guadalajara Open followed by a hard fought loss to Viktorija Golubic at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Kudermetova and Andreescu have never faced each other on the main tour. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Veronika Kudermetova vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

2022 US Open - Day 7- Veronika Kudermetova

After an encouraging season in 2022, Kudermetova will be looking to up her game and compete for important titles in 2023. The Russian had a 65% success ratio in hardcourt matches last year and started the 2022 season in Australia on a positive note.

She is known for her reliant service and powerful baseline game, which doesn't let her opponents settle into any kind of rhythm during matches. Seeded No. 4 in the WTA 500 event, Kudermetova will be looking to bring her A-game to the fore and kick off her singles campaign with a win.

Andreescu, on the other hand, will also be wanting to add to brilliant start in Adelaide and build some momentum ahead of the hardcourt Major in Melbourne. The Canadian showed glimpses of her top form after returning to the tour at the Stuttgart Open last year, but couldn't really live up to her high standards throughout the season. With some valuable game time under her belt in the last couple of months and a fresh season on the cards, the 22-year-old will be aiming to put her best foot forward in 2023.

She is known for her all-round gameplay and accurate groundstrokes. Andreescu has the ability to generate heavy top-spin on her shots, which makes it harder for her opponents to hit through the line. With both players having similar playing styles, the Adelaide crowd can expect an engrossing encounter on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Club.

The momentum might be on Andreescu's side, but Kudermetova will surely make it difficult for the Canadian considering her recent record in hardcourt tournaments. However, Andreescu might just be able to see off this tough challenge and sneak through to the quarterfinals in Adelaide.

Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.

