Adelaide International 1 2024: Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Lorenzo Musetti vs (8) Alexander Bublik
Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Tournament: Adelaide International 2024
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: THE DRIVE, Adelaide, Australia
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize money: $661,585
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Bublik preview
Fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti takes on Alexander Bublik in the Adelaide International quarterfinal.
World No. 25 Musetti improved to 2-1 on the season by seeing off Australia's Jordan Thompson in his opener. In a competitive opening set, Thompson won four games before Musetti drew first blood. However, it was one-way traffic in the second, with the Italian dropping just one game to book his place in the last-eight.
Earlier, the 21-year-old made the Round of 16 on his season-debut at the ATP 250 Hong Kong Open last week. Musetti beat Chak Lam Coleman Wong in straight sets before going down in straight sets to Pavel Kotov.
Meanwhile, the 31st-ranked Bublik is off to a 2-0 start to 2024 after beating Dan Evans in a three-set Round of 16 clash. Evans took the opener 6-4, but it was all Bublik after that, with the Kazakh dropping just three more games in the remainder of the contest.
Earlier this week, the 26-year-old opened his campaign at the ATP 250 event by downing James Mccabe in straight sets. It's a much better start to the season by Bublik compared to 2023, when he went 0-7.
In his only other appearance in Adelaide four years ago, Bublik reached the second round, losing to Dan Evans. It was sweet revenge for the Kazakh to avenge that loss and reach his first Adelaide quarterfinal.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head
Musetti lost the pair's only meeting in the Round of 32 at the Queen's Club two years ago, retiring after dropping the first set. This will be their first meeting on hardcourt.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Bublik odds
The odds will be updated when they release.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Bublik prediction
Both Musetti and Bublik like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles: big serves, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement. Musetti's signature single-handed backhand can be a handful if he finds his range.
While Bublik is the marginally more experienced of the two, both players tend to struggle for consistency. The Kazakh, though, will fancy his chances, having played one more match this week than his opponent.
Expect Bublik to take a hardfought win as he seeks a deep run in his first tournament of 2024.
Pick: Bublik in three sets.