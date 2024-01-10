Adelaide International 1 2024: Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Lorenzo Musetti vs (8) Alexander Bublik

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Tournament: Adelaide International 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: THE DRIVE, Adelaide, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Bublik preview

Musetti is into the Adelaide quarterfinals.

Fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti takes on Alexander Bublik in the Adelaide International quarterfinal.

World No. 25 Musetti improved to 2-1 on the season by seeing off Australia's Jordan Thompson in his opener. In a competitive opening set, Thompson won four games before Musetti drew first blood. However, it was one-way traffic in the second, with the Italian dropping just one game to book his place in the last-eight.

Earlier, the 21-year-old made the Round of 16 on his season-debut at the ATP 250 Hong Kong Open last week. Musetti beat Chak Lam Coleman Wong in straight sets before going down in straight sets to Pavel Kotov.

Meanwhile, the 31st-ranked Bublik is off to a 2-0 start to 2024 after beating Dan Evans in a three-set Round of 16 clash. Evans took the opener 6-4, but it was all Bublik after that, with the Kazakh dropping just three more games in the remainder of the contest.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old opened his campaign at the ATP 250 event by downing James Mccabe in straight sets. It's a much better start to the season by Bublik compared to 2023, when he went 0-7.

In his only other appearance in Adelaide four years ago, Bublik reached the second round, losing to Dan Evans. It was sweet revenge for the Kazakh to avenge that loss and reach his first Adelaide quarterfinal.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Musetti lost the pair's only meeting in the Round of 32 at the Queen's Club two years ago, retiring after dropping the first set. This will be their first meeting on hardcourt.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Lorenzo Musetti Alexander Bublik

The odds will be updated when they release.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Bublik is into his first Adelaide quarrterfinal.

Both Musetti and Bublik like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles: big serves, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement. Musetti's signature single-handed backhand can be a handful if he finds his range.

While Bublik is the marginally more experienced of the two, both players tend to struggle for consistency. The Kazakh, though, will fancy his chances, having played one more match this week than his opponent.

Expect Bublik to take a hardfought win as he seeks a deep run in his first tournament of 2024.

Pick: Bublik in three sets.