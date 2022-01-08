Adelaide International 2 2022: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

The second Adelaide International, which will run from January 10-15, is one of two events taking place on the WTA tour this week. The WTA 250 tournament features a 32-player draw and serves as a warm-up for the Australian Open later this month.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed, followed by 2018 WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina. American teenager Coco Gauff and 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek round out the top four seeds.

On that note, here's a look at how the draw might unfold.

Top Half: Aryna Sabalenka looks to regroup after shock defeat at Adelaide International 1

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Seeded players: (1) Aryna Sabalenka, (4) Tamara Zidansek, (5) Veronika Kudermetova and (7) Jil Teichmann

Expected semifinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Tamara Zidansek

Dark horse: Alison Riske

Analysis: Aryna Sabalenka started her 2022 season with a surprise loss to Kaja Juvan in her opening match at the WTA 500 event in Adelaide this week. She wasn't originally set to compete at Adelaide International 2, but took a wildcard into the tournament.

On paper, the top seed has a relatively easy path to the quarterfinals. She faces a qualifier in the first round, followed by either Madison Brengle or another qualifier in the second round. Given Sabalenka's experience, she should be able to overcome them to at least make the last eight.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



#AdelaideTennis Main draw of the Adelaide International 2 (WTA 250), where Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina Coco Gauff, and Tamara Zidansek are the top seeds. Main draw of the Adelaide International 2 (WTA 250), where Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina Coco Gauff, and Tamara Zidansek are the top seeds. #AdelaideTennis https://t.co/2zwn7IueMF

Fifth seed Veronika Kudermetova is also in this section of the draw and could face Sabalenka in the quarterfinals if the seeds hold. She's currently in the final of the Melbourne Summer Set, facing Simona Halep for the title.

She's set to face Anhelina Kalinina in the opening round in Adelaide. If victorious, she could face either Alison Riske or Magda Linette in the second.

Tamara Zidansek at the 2021 French Open.

Tamara Zidansek also started her season with a first-round loss, at the hands of Maria Sakkari. But she's got an opportunity to make a deep run at Adelaide International 2, as she's in a rather easy section of the draw.

She's set to face a qualifier in the first round, followed by either wildcard Madison Inglis or another qualifier. As such, her path to the last eight looks quite straightforward.

Jasmine Paolini and seventh seed Jil Teichmann will also begin against qualifiers, before potentially facing each other for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Predicted semifinal: Aryna Sabalenka def. Jasmine Paolini

Bottom half: Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff look to rebound after dismal start to 2022 season

Elina Svitolina at the 2021 Italian Open.

Seeded players: (2) Elina Svitolina, (3) Coco Gauff, (6) Marketa Vondrousova and (8) Liudmila Samsonova

Expected semifinal: Elina Svitolina vs Coco Gauff

Dark horse: Shelby Rogers

Analysis: Elina Svitolina also started her 2022 season on a sour note, losing in the first round of the WTA 500 event in Adelaide to Anatasia Gasanova. Things doesn't get any easier for her at Adelaide International 2, as she's up against 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys in the first round.

The winner will face either Sorana Cirstea or Tereza Martincova for a spot in the quarterfinals. Given their current form, all four players have a shot at making the last eight.

Liudmila Samsonova is the other seeded player in this section. The Russian started her season with a loss to Andrea Petkovic in the Melbourne Summer Set. She's set to launch her Adelaide campaign against Mayar Sherif, followed by a match against either Alize Cornet or Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

Samsonova is the favorite to reach the quarterfinals from this section, but given her inconsistency, nothing is set in stone.

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, led Ashleigh Barty by a set and a break during their second-round encounter at the Adelaide International this week. But the World No. 1 regrouped to defeat the teenager in three sets.

Gauff will be hoping to fare better next week. She faces doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova in the first round.

While the Czech's major achievements are all in doubles, she's known to do well in singles from time to time. Gauff's possible second-round opponent is even more dangerous, as she could face Shelby Rogers. The 29-year-old defeated Maria Sakkari en route to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event in Adelaide this week.

wta @WTA



fights her way back to the last 8 with a win over the No.3 seed Sakkari! A+ win in Adelaide @Shelby_Rogers_ fights her way back to the last 8 with a win over the No.3 seed Sakkari! A+ win in Adelaide 🌟@Shelby_Rogers_ fights her way back to the last 8 with a win over the No.3 seed Sakkari! https://t.co/0EFQ8fIZJP

2019 Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova is the other seeded player in this section of the draw. She's set to open against Viktorija Golubic, who lost to Halep in the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set this week.

The winner will face either rising American youngster Ann Li or Australian Daria Saville. Li reached the semifinals of the Melbourne event and will look to continue that momentum in Adelaide.

Predicted semifinal: Shelby Rogers def. Elina Svitolina

Prediction for the final: Aryna Sabalenka def. Shelby Rogers

