Adelaide International 2 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: January 11, 2023

Tournament: Adelaide International 2

Round: Second round (Round pf 16)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sports

Andrey Rublev vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

The second round of the 2023 Adelaide International will have two powerful ball strikers — Andrey Rublev and Thanasi Kokkinakis — lock horns in an exciting contest on Tuesday.

Rublev, the top seed at this year's tournament, opened his season with a loss to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Adeliade International 1. The Russian, who ended the 2022 season on a high with a semifinal appearance at the Nitto ATP Tour Finals, will be keen to rediscover his form heading into the Australian Open.

Kokkinakis at the 2023 Adelaide International 2.

Kokkinakis, meanwhile, opened his 2023 season with a win against Maxime Cressy in Adelaide before losing out to Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16. The Aussie gave his opponent a tough fight and had his chances in the tight two-set tussle, but came up short.

Playing at his second tournament at the venue, he ousted countryman Alexei Popyrin in a topsy-turvy affair. He prevailed 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-5 in two hours and 45 minutes. The win would have given Kokkinakis plenty of confidence heading into the big match against Rublev.

Andrey Rublev vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

Rublev and Kokkinakis have never played each other on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Andrey Rublev vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Players Moneyline Total Games Handicap Bets Andrey Rublev -300 22.5 (-155) -3.5 (+105) Thanasi Kokkinakis +225 22.5 (+110) +3.5 (-150)

Andrey Rublev vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Rublev will be looking to get his season up and running in Adelaide.

Following the surprise loss to Bautista Agut, Andrey Rublev will be raring to get his first win of the season in Adelaide. The Russian possesses a power-packed baseline-oriented game that is tailor-made for quick harcourts. He will step out looking to take control of the rallies.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, for his part, also likes to take the ball early and has a big weapon at his disposal in the form of his first serve. The Aussie has already posted 30-plus aces in his three matches this season and will be relying on the serve to win him a fair few quick points.

That said, Kokkinakis can be volatile at times and give away too many easy points in the form of errors. While it may go against his instincts, if Rublev can stay patient and wait for his chances, the top seed might find himself in a commanding position.

Prediction: Rublev to win in three sets

Poll : 0 votes