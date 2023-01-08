Adelaide International 2 2023: Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza

Date: January 9, 2023

Tournament: Adelaide International 2 2023

Round: Semi-finals

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Center, Adelaide, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $642,735

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV | Australia - 9Now.

Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza preview

2023 United Cup - Brisbane: Day 5- Belinda Bencic

Eighth Belinda Bencic will take on Garbine Muguruza in the first round of the Adelaide International 2.

Bencic had a solid season last year, securing 42 wins from 60 matches and winning the 2022 Charleston Open. She came close to winning another title win in 2022, but couldn't get the better of Ons Jabeur in the Berlin Open final. However, the Swiss ended the year on a high by winning her first-ever Billie Jean King Cup tournament while representing Switzerland.

Bencic remained unbeaten throughout the hardcourt event and defeated the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Pliskova, and Ajla Tomljanovic.

She will be entering the Adelaide International 2 on the back of a straight-set loss to Iga Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup. She has only played one match in the new season so far.

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 1

Garbine Muguruza, on the other hand, had a disappointing season in 2022, garnering only 12 wins from 29 matches. She reached the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open and the Tokyo Open, which were her best results.

The two-time Grand Slam champion struggled to maintain consistency last year. She showed glimpses of her top form at the 2022 US Open Championship but couldn't get past Petra Kvitova in the third round.

Muguruza will be entering the Adelaide International 2 on the back of a tough three-set loss to Bianca Andreescu at the Adelaide International 1 last week.

Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza head-to-head

Bencic leads the head-to-head against Muguruza 2-1. She defeated the Spaniard most recently at the 2022 Canadian Open in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (To be updated)

Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza prediciton

2023 United Cup - Brisbane: Day 1

Both players will be eager to get back to winning ways after a tough start to the new season. The tie will be slightly titled towards Bencic, due to her consistent performances throughout last year.

The Swiss made the semi-finals in two hardcourt tournaments in 2022 (Miami Open and the Tallinn Open) and had Muguruza's number when they met on the same surface. Her impeccable timing and sharp movement across the court gave Muguruza a lot to think about during their tie.

The Spaniard has struggled to find her best form in the last few months and is having a rough patch in her promising tennis career. She started brightly against Andreescu, beagling the Canadian 6-0 in the first set but Muguruza couldn't hold her nerve to close out their first-round tie in Adelaide. Her constant aggressive approach has not helped her cause and she might need to make the necessary adjustments to her game against Bencic.

The tie could get fiesty if both players start well in the early stages and stick to their strengths from the baseline. However, Bencic should be able to edge past the former World No. 1 and get her first win of the new 2023 season.

Pick: Bencic to win in straight sets

