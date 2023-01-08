Adelaide International 2 2023: Danielle Collins vs Karolina Pliskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (10) Danielle Collins vs Karolina Pliskova

Date: January 9, 2023

Tournament: Adelaide International 2

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $826,837

Match timing: Approx. 12.30 pm local time, 2 am GMT, 7.30 am IST (January 9); 9 pm EST (January 8).

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Danielle Collins vs Karolina Pliskova preview

10th seed Danielle Collins will square off against former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in a blockbuster first-round clash at the Adelaide International 2 on Monday.

Collins made a dream start to the season last year, reaching her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open before falling to Ashleigh Barty. However, the remainder of the season didn't pan out the way the American would have liked.

Injuries, illness and inconsistency reared their ugly heads, robbing the 29-year-old of a chance to build on her early-season heroics. Collins' other notable performances in 2022 were a run to the semifinals at San Diego, quarterfinals at Miami and the Round of 16 at the US Open.

The World No. 14 hasn't made the greatest of starts this season, bowing out to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in three sets in the first round at the Adelaide International 1. She will be eager to bounce back next week before heading to Melbourne for the first Slam of the year.

Karolina Pliskova in action at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

A hand injury delayed Karolina Pliskova's start to the season last year. The Czech returned to action at Indian Wells but struggled to get back her sharpness for a few tournaments.

The former Wimbledon and US Open runner-up made the semifinals in Strasbourg on clay and followed it up with a last-eight finish on grass in Berlin. She had another good run during the North American hardcourt swing, reaching the semifinals in Toronto and the quarterfinals at the US Open.

With her ranking having slipped to 31, Pliskova drew seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko in the first round at the Adelaide International 1 this week. Having suffered a defeat, Pliskova contested the qualifying rounds of the Adelaide International 2.

With wins over Jule Niemeier and Shelby Rogers, she has now booked a first-round meeting with Collins.

Danielle Collins vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova and Danielle Collins are tied at 1-1 in the head-to-head. Both their previous meetings came during the Australian swing in 2021. While Collins edged Pliskova 7-6(5), 7-6(3), the Czech avenged that defeat with a 7-5, 6-2 win a few days later at the Australian Open.

Danielle Collins vs Karolina Pliskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins Karolina Pliskova

(Odds will be updated once they are available)

Danielle Collins vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

Pliskova training ahead of the 2023 Adelaide International

Although both started their season with a loss, Pliskova seems to have gotten back on track with her two wins in the qualifying rounds at the Adelaide International 2. She has produced 25 aces across the two matches and has been striking the ball very well. In both her outings, the lanky Czech went all-out, winning 80% or more of her first-serve points.

With her serve and first-strike tennis working very well, Pliskova will come into this contest with loads of confidence.

Collins, on the other hand, committed 10 double faults in the only match she has played so far this season. It goes without saying that the American needs to produce a highly improved performance on serve to stay toe-to-toe with a great server such as Pliskova.

That said, Collins' ability to take the ball early could cause a few problems for the Czech, who isn't the greatest of movers, although Pliskova is expected to have the last laugh.

Pick: Pliskova to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes