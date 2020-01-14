Adelaide International 2020: Belinda Bencic vs Julia Goerges, match preview and prediction

Julia Goerges will be looking for a stronger 2020 season.

Julia Goerges' reign as the Auckland champion might have come to an end last week, but she looks determined to get back into the game.

Having entered the Adelaide International with a slew of poor results, Goerges would not have been too happy with her draw. And yet, she came up with a good win against talented Australia Priscilla Hon and has set up a second-round clash with fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic.

The two women will face each other on the Centre Court at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday, in what could well turn into a highlight showcase battle.

Belinda Bencic is at a career-high of no. 8 in the world.

And there's good reason for that. Both women are capable of playing an explosive brand of tennis, but neither is as erratic as the other aggressive players on tour.

While every player is prone to a breakdown every now and then, Bencic and Goerges are more assured in their abilities on court, even more so than some of their more experienced counterparts.

And their baseline prowess in not the only dangerous thing about them. While Goerges has her powerful serve backing her, Bencic combines her groundstrokes well with great court awareness and a solid frontcourt game that she used to finish off points quickly.

Goerges serve and forehand easily ranks among the best on tour.

The two women have also been part of a couple of intense hardcourt battles in the last few years. Bencic won the latest of those in the second round of the Rogers Cup last year in three drawn-out sets.

Bencic, much like Goerges, had a sub lar opening to 2020 and will be looking to shed the nerves ahead of the Australian Open next week. A win against someone of Goerges stature will surely help with self-confidence.

Whether she can deliver a win tomorrow is difficult to say, because if Goerges brings her A-game to the match, she can be too strong from the line for anyone to handle.

Prediction: Goerges to win in two sets.