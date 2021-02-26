Adelaide International 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek

Date: 27 February 2021

Tournament: WTA Adelaide International

Round: Final

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $535,530

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 1 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek preview

Belinda Bencic is through to the summit clash of the 2021 Adelaide International, but she had to dig deep to get there. Playing in her first semifinal since 2019, the former World No. 4 was pushed to the limit by Coco Gauff before emerging victorious after nearly three hours of play.

Bencic has now set up an enticing final against reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who came through a relatively easier semifinal against Jil Teichmann.

Iga Swiatek

Swiatek has been in fine form all week, and hasn't dropped a single set en route to the finals. She will now be looking to capture her first singles title outside of her Roland Garros triumph.

The 19-year-old has impressed with her ability to make adjustments according to her opponent's style. She has done incredibly well to find a way past counterpunchers such as Madison Brengle, while also holding her own against big-hitting opponents like Danielle Collins and Jil Teichmann.

In the final though, Swiatek will be up against an opponent who employs a well-rounded game that's not much different from her own.

Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head

Belinda Bencic is playing in her first final in over a year.

This will be the first time that Belinda Bencic and Iga Swiatek cross paths on the tour, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek prediction

This is fairly well-balanced matchup as both women play a similar brand of tennis. Neither is the biggest striker of the ball, but what the two lack in terms of raw power, they make up for with sublime timing and technical superiority.

Belinda Bencic has played well at the highest level for quite some time now, and she has accomplished quite a few things. A few injury troubles early in her career had slowed her growth initially, but she has proven now that she is capable of dictating terms against anyone in the world.

The Swiss has a strong serve, which she uses to set up the rally. She also possesses flat groundstrokes and a solid volley, and on days that she is playing well there are few players who can keep up with her full repertoire.

Iga Swiatek will, therefore, have to make sure that she never lets her opponent feel comfortable on the court. The Pole possesses a lot variety herself, and will need to use that to keep Bencic on her toes.

If Bencic finds her stride early, she could prove to be the stronger of the two players. But Swiatek has a way of getting under the skin of her opponents, and she might just be able to squeeze out another win here.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in two tight sets.