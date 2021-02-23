Adelaide International 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Misaki Doi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Belinda Bencic vs Misaki Doi

Date: 24 February 2021

Tournament: WTA Adelaide International

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $535,530

Match timing: Approx 1 pm local time, 7.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Belinda Bencic vs Misaki Doi preview

World No. 12 Belinda Bencic takes on Japanese lucky loser Misaki Doi in the second round of the 2021 Adelaide International on Wednesday.

A string of injuries and poor form have robbed Bencic of consistency in recent months. The Swiss peaked at No. 4 in February last year after reaching three tour quarterfinals, but she hasn't been able to match those highs since the tour resumed after the lockdown.

Bencic has played just three events since the restart and has managed to win just two matches. Both those wins came at the Australian Open, and the 23-year-old would now be desperately looking to rebuild her confidence.

Misaki Doi

Misaki Doi meanwhile has been as high as No. 30 in the world, but has now slipped to No. 84. The diminutive Japanese mostly plies her trade on the ITF circuit these days, with occasional appearances in the qualifying draws of WTA events.

Doi's best performance last year was at the Oracle Challenger Series, where she finished as the runner-up to Irina-Camelia Begu. The 29-year-old started this year with a couple of first-round losses, before getting a much-needed win over Caroline Garcia at the Phillip Island Trophy.

Doi has come into the main draw of the Adelaide International as a lucky loser. And she has made good use of her opportunity so far, showing the door to World No. 49 Anna Blinkova 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2 in the first round.

Belinda Bencic vs Misaki Doi head-to-head

Belinda Bencic leads Misaki Doi 2-0 in their head-to-head, having won both their previous meetings. But the two haven't played each other in a long time, with their last showdown being at the 2015 US Open.

The Swiss won that face-off 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Belinda Bencic vs Misaki Doi prediction

Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic is the heavy favorite to come through this match. She has never lost to Misaki Doi, and will be well-aware of what she needs to do to beat her opponent.

Doi has a strong forehand, but her backhand is a real liability. Bencic, who has a more solid all-round game, will look to break down the Japanese's weaker wing in the long rallies.

Doi might also feel the effects of the 2 hour 28 minute marathon she played against Anna Blinkova on Tuesday. In contrast, Bencic should be fit and raring to go, playing her first match of the week.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic to win in straight sets.