Adelaide International 2021: Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini
Date: 23 February 2021
Tournament: WTA Adelaide International
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Melbourne, Australia
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $535,530
Match timing: Approx 12.30 pm local time, 7 am IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel
Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini preview
American teenager Coco Gauff takes on Jasmine Paolini in the first round of the WTA 500 Adelaide International on Tuesday.
Gauff burst onto the WTA tour in the latter stages of 2019 and early 2020, with a series of headline-grabbing wins on the big stage. However, the 16-year-old's stock has fallen a little in the last few months.
Gauff had a rough start to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, losing in the second round. She then beat Jil Teichmann to reach the second round of the Australian Open, but bowed out without much resistance to Elina Svitolina.
At Adelaide this week, the American outlasted a difficult challenge in the final round of qualification against Kaja Juvan. Gauff rallied from a one-set deficit, winning the decider 6-3 to set up a first-round meeting with Jasmine Paolini.
Paolini is a mainstay on the WTA tour in both singles and doubles, and has some high-profile wins under her belt. But the Italian's start to the 2021 season has been far from ideal, with early round losses in all her tournaments so far.
Just like Gauff, Paolini also had to overturn a one-set deficit in her final qualifying match - which was against Astra Sharma.
Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head
The first round encounter in Adelaide is the first professional meeting between Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolin, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini prediction
Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini placed close to each other in the rankings, and they are also in a similar vein of form right now.
Gauff possesses a supremely effective all-court game, and her movement has been the standout aspect of her career so far. The American will also be the fresher of the two, given that Paolini had to battle through back-to-back three-set matches in qualifying.
Gauff will look to take the initiative in the match with her variety, quick footwork and efficient shot selection. However, Paolini's prowess from the back of the court coupled with her defensive skills could pose a few problems to the teenager.
Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.Published 22 Feb 2021, 19:37 IST