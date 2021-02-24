Adelaide International 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head & prediction

Danielle Collins

Match details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins

Date: 25 February 2021

Tournament: WTA Adelaide International

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $535,530

Match timing: Not before 6.30 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview

Danielle Collins came up with some brilliant tennis to shocked defending champion and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the second round of the 2021 Adelaide International on Wednesday.

The upset is the latest in a streak of big wins that Collins has managed to rake in over the last few seasons. The courts Down Under seem to bring out the best in the American's game, and she will be hoping that continues to be the case on Thursday.

Iga Swiatek

Awaiting Collins in the quarterfinals is fifth seed and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek. The Pole was able to withstand a spirited effort from local wildcard Maddison Inglis in her second-round encounter on Wednesday.

Swiatek managed to close out a straightforward-looking 6-1, 6-4, but she was thoroughly tested throughout the match.

The youngster was impressive off the backhand, scoring a lot of winners on that side. She was also emphatic with her front court game, closing out several points with difficult volleys at the net.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Danielle Collins used her big groundstrokes to great effect against Ashleigh Barty

This will be the first career meeting between Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins prediction

With the exit of several top names - including Ashleigh Barty, Johanna Konta and Petra Martic - the draw in Adelaide has been thrown wide open. Both Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins will be keen on making the best of the opportunity.

Swiatek on her part is yet to win a WTA title outside of her French Open triumph. The youngster admittedly plays her best tennis at the Majors, but she has looked just as sharp in her first couple of matches here.

Against Collins, the Pole is likely to come up against a lot of big hitting from the baseline. Swiatek has shown her ability to hang with powerful strikers of the ball, but she will need to do more than that to take control of this contest. And that's where her willingness to come forward to the net might come in handy.

Collins will make sure that Swiatek has to fight for every point, and it will be interesting to see if the latter can sustain her level over a long three-set encounter. The American is a fierce competitor, and she might stand a slightly better chance than her young opponent if the match goes the distance.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.