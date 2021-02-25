Adelaide International 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek vs Jil Teichmann

Date: 26 February 2021

Tournament: WTA Adelaide International

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $535,530

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 10 am IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Iga Swiatek vs Jil Teichmann preview

Iga Swiatek is through to the semifinals of the 2021 Adelaide International, where she will face Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Swiatek was leading 6-2, 3-0 in her quarterfinal against Danielle Collins when a a lower back injury forced the latter to retire mid-match. But that's doesn't take anything away from the Pole's confident display during the first set and half.

Jil Teichmann

Earlier in the day, Teichmann had managed to come through an intense three-hour battle against former World No. 11 Anastasija Sevastova.

The Swiss squandered as many as five match points in the second set before saving a couple of her own in the decider to eventually prevail 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-5. For Teichmann, this marks the fourth semifinal at the WTA level.

The 23-year-old has been on the rise for quite some time. She had a breakthrough season in 2019, winning two WTA titles, and is now at the cusp of a top-50 debut.

Iga Swiatek vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Advertisement

Iga Swiatek has looked sharp in Adelaide

Iga Swiatek and Jil Teichmann have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Iga Swiatek has looked sharp in all of her match wins at Adelaide this week, and will be an overwhelming favorite heading into this semifinal contest.

The Pole has used her signature variety to hold off a couple of in-form opponents. Her improved volleying skills have also been on full display during these early matches, and she is starting to look like a formidable opponent for everyone.

Jil Teichmann enjoys hitting flat groundstrokes from the back of the court, but she will have to come up with a way to adjust to Swiatek's variety. Teichmann will have to be on the constant lookout for the odd dropshot and slice that the 19-year-old uses to change the rhythm of the rallies.

The Swiss is also likely to feel the effects of her long match against Sevastova, which might begin to factor in as the match progresses.

Swiatek, on her part, will be feeling much more fresh given that she had to spend very little time on court in her last match. And if she continues to think clearly on the court - something that she has done all week - she could prove to be too strong for her opponent in this contest.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.