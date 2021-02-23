Adelaide International 2021: Iga Swiatek vs  Maddison Inglis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek vs Maddison Inglis

Date: 24 February 2021

Tournament: WTA Adelaide International

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $535,530

Match timing: Approx 8.30 pm local time, 3 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Iga Swiatek vs Maddison Inglis preview

Iga Swiatek opened her 2021 Adelaide International campaign with a resounding straight-sets win over America's Madison Brengle. The youngster, who has been seeded fifth at this year's tournament, has now set up an encounter with Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis, who outlasted Samantha Stosur in her opener.

Maddison Inglis

Inglis had a promising career as a junior, having reached the business end of a couple of Major events. She made a transition into the seniors in 2016, but is still looking for her big breakthrough.

The 23-year-old has held her own against the likes of Sofia Kenin and Magda Linette in her most recent Grand Slam matches. She showed similar fighting skills in staging the comeback over Stosur in the first round here.

Against an increasingl dangerous-looking Swiatek though, Inglis faces an uphill task in the second round.

Iga Swiatek vs Maddison Inglis head-to-head

Iga Swiatek will be looking to back up her second week run at the Australian Open

Iga Swiatek and Maddison Inglis have never crossed paths on tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Maddison Inglis prediction

Iga Swiatek is a firm favorite heading into the contest, but she does need to be wary of her opponent's dogged brand of tennis.

A renowned counterpuncher, Maddison Inglis is a master at redirecting pace, and her pinpoint precision has troubled many opponents in the past. Add to that her incredible back-to-the-wall fighting skills, and you might begin to see the potential of a real contest here.

Inglis looked down and out on a couple of occasions during her match against Stosur. But even in the really tense moments, she never lost the ability to brush the lines on her returns.

Swiatek will have to be careful about not feeding too much pace to Inglis. The Pole is well equipped at breaking down her opponent's rhythm, and she'll have to put her variety to good use once again.

All things considered, Inglis is likely put up a strong fight, but Swiatek might just have enough tactical prowess to be able to outsmart her in the end.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in two tight sets.