Adelaide International 2021: Petra Martic vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Petra Martic vs Coco Gauff

Date: 24 February 2021

Tournament: WTA Adelaide International

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $535,530

Match timing: Approx 2.30 pm local time, 9 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Petra Martic vs Coco Gauff preview

Sixth seed Petra Martic overcame a slow start in the first round of the 2021 Adelaide International before prevailing over Russian youngster Liudmila Samsonova in three sets.

Martic hasn't had the best start to the new season, and will be looking to rediscover her form here. But she faces a tough task ahead as waiting in the next round is another talented youngster, Coco Gauff.

Coco Gauff

Gauff had to come through the qualifying draw and has already played quite a few good matches this week. Her first round win over Jasmine Paolini was also a tough three-set affair, but the youngster was able to hold her nerve when it mattered.

Gauff teenager had made a blistering start to the season last year, but that hasn't quite been the case in 2021. In fact, her run in the qualifiers here is the first where the American has managed to score consecutive wins.

Those stats, however, don't do complete justice to Gauff's abilities as a player. The teenager definitely has the game to surprise even the best opponents on her day.

Petra Martic vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Petra Martic will need to make the best use of big serve and front court skills.

Petra Martic and Coco Gauff have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Petra Martic vs Coco Gauff prediction

Petra Martic is the favorite on paper heading into this contest. But while she plays a well-rounded game involving a lot of net approaches and a good mix of topspin and slice shots, she hasn't looked in complete control of her craft in recent weeks.

Coco Gauff, on the other hand, has a game that's built around a big serve and powerful groundstrokes. She is likely to be the aggressor in this match, but will have to be careful about not giving away too many free points in the form of unforced errors.

Martic's variety and ability to be solid behind own serve should theoretically give her a slight advantage here. But as mentioned before, of late the small elements of her game have failed to come together as well as she would have liked.

Martic will need to find a way to keep the points short and rediscover her delicate touch at the net. If she is unable to do that, Gauff is likely to beat her to the finish line.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.