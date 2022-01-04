Adelaide International 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Coco Gauff
Date: 5 January 2021
Tournament: Adelaide International 2022
Round: Round of 16 (Second round)
Venue: Adelaide, Australia
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $703,580
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Ashleigh Barty vs Coco Gauff preview
After a first-round bye, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will take on American teenager Coco Gauff in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday.
Barty was by far the most successful player on the WTA tour in 2021. She won her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon along with two WTA 1000 titles in Miami and Cincinnati. She won two more titles at the Stuttgart Open and the Yarra Valley Classic for a total of five for the year.
Barty has also been ranked as the World No. 1 for more than 100 consecutive weeks now, a rare achievement in tennis. Following her exit from the US Open, she ended her season early and didn't defend her title at the WTA Finals. She said had been away from home for too long and needed to recover after being on the road for the better part of the year.
Feeling refreshed after an extended break, Barty will look to continue her dominance on the women's tour.
Coco Gauff easily defeated qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 6-1 to progress to the second round. It was an impressive performance on the teenager's part, who'll look to do the same against Barty next.
Gauff continued to make progress in 2021. She won her second singles title at the Emilia-Romagna Open. She also reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros and her maiden semifinal at the WTA 1000 level at the Italian Open. She also reached a career-high ranking of number 19. The American finished the year ranked 22 in the world.
Gauff experienced the biggest success of her career in doubles last year as she reached the final of the US Open, losing to Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.
Ashleigh Barty vs Coco Gauff head-to-head
Coco Gauff leads 1-0 in head-to-head against Ashleigh Barty. Their only previous meeting took place at the 2021 Italian Open. The World No. 1 was leading 6-4, 2-1 but had to retire due to an arm injury, handing her opponent the win.
Ashleigh Barty vs Coco Gauff prediction
Ashleigh Barty will enter the contest as the favorite, given her status as the best player on the tour currently. Her varied game always troubles her opponents and her backhand slice is a nightmare for them to counter.
The World No. 1 is an excellent server as well. She was ranked third in the number of aces hit in 2021, behind Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff, on the other hand, was ranked fifth when it came to hitting the most double faults. Her forehand is also a liability at times, but was quite steady in her first-round match.
Gauff does possess good movement around the court and her fighting spirit often turns things around for her. She's also set to face off against Barty in doubles alongside their respective partners on Tuesday. This should give both of them an idea of what to expect from the other in their singles match later on.
Gauff will certainly put up a fight, but the World No. 1 will possibly overcome the challenge.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.