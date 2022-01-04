Adelaide International 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Coco Gauff

Date: 5 January 2021

Tournament: Adelaide International 2022

Round: Round of 16 (Second round)

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ashleigh Barty vs Coco Gauff preview

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 Nature Valley Classic.

After a first-round bye, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will take on American teenager Coco Gauff in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday.

Barty was by far the most successful player on the WTA tour in 2021. She won her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon along with two WTA 1000 titles in Miami and Cincinnati. She won two more titles at the Stuttgart Open and the Yarra Valley Classic for a total of five for the year.

Barty has also been ranked as the World No. 1 for more than 100 consecutive weeks now, a rare achievement in tennis. Following her exit from the US Open, she ended her season early and didn't defend her title at the WTA Finals. She said had been away from home for too long and needed to recover after being on the road for the better part of the year.

Feeling refreshed after an extended break, Barty will look to continue her dominance on the women's tour.

Coco Gauff at the 2021 French Open.

Coco Gauff easily defeated qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 6-1 to progress to the second round. It was an impressive performance on the teenager's part, who'll look to do the same against Barty next.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Sets up a 2R match against No.1 Ash Barty.



#AdelaideTennis Coco Gauff opens her 2022 season with a 62 61 win over Norwegian qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri in 1R Adelaide.Sets up a 2R match against No.1 Ash Barty. Coco Gauff opens her 2022 season with a 62 61 win over Norwegian qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri in 1R Adelaide. Sets up a 2R match against No.1 Ash Barty. #AdelaideTennis https://t.co/fSaYaSu3pK

Gauff continued to make progress in 2021. She won her second singles title at the Emilia-Romagna Open. She also reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros and her maiden semifinal at the WTA 1000 level at the Italian Open. She also reached a career-high ranking of number 19. The American finished the year ranked 22 in the world.

Gauff experienced the biggest success of her career in doubles last year as she reached the final of the US Open, losing to Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Ashleigh Barty vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Coco Gauff leads 1-0 in head-to-head against Ashleigh Barty. Their only previous meeting took place at the 2021 Italian Open. The World No. 1 was leading 6-4, 2-1 but had to retire due to an arm injury, handing her opponent the win.

Ashleigh Barty vs Coco Gauff prediction

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 Stuttgart Open.

Ashleigh Barty will enter the contest as the favorite, given her status as the best player on the tour currently. Her varied game always troubles her opponents and her backhand slice is a nightmare for them to counter.

The World No. 1 is an excellent server as well. She was ranked third in the number of aces hit in 2021, behind Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff, on the other hand, was ranked fifth when it came to hitting the most double faults. Her forehand is also a liability at times, but was quite steady in her first-round match.

Gauff does possess good movement around the court and her fighting spirit often turns things around for her. She's also set to face off against Barty in doubles alongside their respective partners on Tuesday. This should give both of them an idea of what to expect from the other in their singles match later on.

Gauff will certainly put up a fight, but the World No. 1 will possibly overcome the challenge.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya