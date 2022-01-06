Adelaide International 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (6) Sofia Kenin

Date: 7 January 2021

Tournament: Adelaide International 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 4.30 am GMT, 10 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin preview

Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty will take on Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Adelaide International on Friday.

Barty staged a spirited fightback against American teenager Coco Gauff to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the previous round. After going down by a set and a break, the World No. 1 raised her level to douse the challenge of the spirited American.

Barty's also competing in doubles alongside Storm Sanders in a bid to get matches under her belt ahead of the Australian Open. The duo have reached the semifinals, where they will take on Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Into the No.1 Ash Barty finds an extra gear to come back from a set and a break down to defeat Coco Gauff 46 75 61 to start her 2022 campaign with a win.Into the #AdelaideTennis quarterfinals, will face either Kenin or Tomljanovic. No.1 Ash Barty finds an extra gear to come back from a set and a break down to defeat Coco Gauff 46 75 61 to start her 2022 campaign with a win. Into the #AdelaideTennis quarterfinals, will face either Kenin or Tomljanovic. https://t.co/HVuYfN1qrV

Sofia Kenin at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Sofia Kenin staged an even bigger turnaround than Barty on Thursday. She saved three match points against Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round to record an incredible 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 win.

The Australian failed to serve out the match in the second set while leading 5-3, allowing Kenin back into the contest. The American then saved three matchpoints at 5-6 to force a tie-break. The tie-break was a tense affair, but the 2020 Australian Open champion held her nerve to force a decider.

The deciding set was also a topsy turvy affair, with frequent momentum shifts. But Kenin was the more resilient of the two and emerged the winner.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Sets up a rematch of the 2020



More from Kenin as she kicks off her season: Sofia Kenin saves 3MPs to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic 36 76(5) 63 and advance to the #AdelaideTennis quarterfinals.Sets up a rematch of the 2020 #AusOpen SF vs. Ash Barty.More from Kenin as she kicks off her season: wtatennis.com/news/2440289/k… Sofia Kenin saves 3MPs to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic 36 76(5) 63 and advance to the #AdelaideTennis quarterfinals. Sets up a rematch of the 2020 #AusOpen SF vs. Ash Barty. More from Kenin as she kicks off her season: wtatennis.com/news/2440289/k…

Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Barty and Kenin have played each other six times. The Australian leads 4-2 in the head-to-head, but Kenin won their most recent encounter at the 2020 Australian Open in straight sets.

Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Ashlrigh Barty at the 2021 Cincinnati Open.

Both players fought back from the brink in the previous round and will approach this match with a lot of freedom and confidence.

Barty has been arguably the best player on the WTA tour for a long time now. With a solid serve, steady groundstrokes and a reliable all-court game, the World No. 1 is a tough opponent to beat.

Kenin, on the other hand, has dropped off considerably following her triumph at the 2020 Australian Open. She struggled with form and fitness last year, making early exits at most of the tournaments she played.

However, she has started 2022 in fine fashion. The American is a brilliant tactician and her fighting spirit often turns matches around for her. Like Barty, she's got a lot of variety in her game.

It's going to be exciting watching the two of them fight it out, but given her consistency over the last few years, it's impossible to bet against Barty at the moment.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram