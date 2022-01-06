Adelaide International 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (6) Sofia Kenin
Date: 7 January 2021
Tournament: Adelaide International 2022
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Adelaide, Australia
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $703,580
Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 4.30 am GMT, 10 am IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin preview
Top seed Ashleigh Barty will take on Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Adelaide International on Friday.
Barty staged a spirited fightback against American teenager Coco Gauff to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the previous round. After going down by a set and a break, the World No. 1 raised her level to douse the challenge of the spirited American.
Barty's also competing in doubles alongside Storm Sanders in a bid to get matches under her belt ahead of the Australian Open. The duo have reached the semifinals, where they will take on Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok.
Sofia Kenin staged an even bigger turnaround than Barty on Thursday. She saved three match points against Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round to record an incredible 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 win.
The Australian failed to serve out the match in the second set while leading 5-3, allowing Kenin back into the contest. The American then saved three matchpoints at 5-6 to force a tie-break. The tie-break was a tense affair, but the 2020 Australian Open champion held her nerve to force a decider.
The deciding set was also a topsy turvy affair, with frequent momentum shifts. But Kenin was the more resilient of the two and emerged the winner.
Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head
Barty and Kenin have played each other six times. The Australian leads 4-2 in the head-to-head, but Kenin won their most recent encounter at the 2020 Australian Open in straight sets.
Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin prediction
Both players fought back from the brink in the previous round and will approach this match with a lot of freedom and confidence.
Barty has been arguably the best player on the WTA tour for a long time now. With a solid serve, steady groundstrokes and a reliable all-court game, the World No. 1 is a tough opponent to beat.
Kenin, on the other hand, has dropped off considerably following her triumph at the 2020 Australian Open. She struggled with form and fitness last year, making early exits at most of the tournaments she played.
However, she has started 2022 in fine fashion. The American is a brilliant tactician and her fighting spirit often turns matches around for her. Like Barty, she's got a lot of variety in her game.
It's going to be exciting watching the two of them fight it out, but given her consistency over the last few years, it's impossible to bet against Barty at the moment.
Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in three sets.