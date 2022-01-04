Adelaide International 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Iga Swiatek vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: 6 January 2021

Tournament: Adelaide International 2022

Round: Round of 16 (Second round)

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2021 Italian Open.

Fifth seed Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Adelaide International on Thursday.

Swiatek kicked off her title defense in Adelaide with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Daria Saville. After a few initial hiccups, the Pole took control of the match and sealed her sixth consecutive win at the tournament.

Swiatek had a successful 2021 season, winning two titles, reaching a career-high ranking of No. 4 and making her debut at the WTA Finals. The 2020 Roland Garros champion will be looking to kick on this season.

Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Leylah Fernandez, meanwhile, produced a flawless display of tennis to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in her opener. The Canadian was impressive on all fronts, especially on serve, as she didn't face a single breakpoint.

The teenager's astounding run to the 2021 US Open final shot her into the limelight and it remains to be seen how she handles the pressure of being one of the top players on the tour.

Iga Swiatek vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Iga Swiatek at the 2021 Australian Open.

Swiatek is the more experienced and higher-ranked player, but Fernandez has shown in the past that she has the ability to go toe-to-toe with the best. She defeated Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka en route to the 2021 US Open final.

Fernandez is quite steady from the baseline and can frustrate opponents into errors. But she also has the ability to go on the attack, particularly on the forehand wing.

Swiatek is definitely the more aggressive player and will look to control the rallies. Her recent time on the doubles court has also helped her develop her net game.

This promises to be an exciting contest between two young players, but the defending champion should have enough firepower to overcome the Canadian teenager's challenge.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

