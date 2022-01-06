Adelaide International 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka

Date: 7 January 2021

Tournament: Adelaide International 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2021 US Open - Day 3

Fifth seed Iga Swiatek will take on former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in an exciting quarterfinal clash at the Adelaide International on Friday.

Swiatek was at her best during her Round of 16 clash against Leylah Fernandez, easily getting past the 2021 US Open finalist 6-1, 6-2. The defending champion was completely dominant, even stringing together 12 points in a row in the second set.

The Pole's performance was reminiscent of her title-winning run at Roland Garros in 2020. If Swiatek continues playing like this, she'll be one of the leading contenders at the Australian Open.

Adelaide International @AdelaideTennis



Can she do it again?



#AdelaideTennis No.5 seed @iga_swiatek is chasing that back-to-back Adelaide International title after defeating Fernandez 6-1 6-2Can she do it again? No.5 seed @iga_swiatek is chasing that back-to-back Adelaide International title after defeating Fernandez 6-1 6-2 💪Can she do it again? 🔥#AdelaideTennis https://t.co/0ijlzTPQT7

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 Adelaide International

Victoria Azarenka defeated Priscilla Hon 6-3, 7-5 to secure her spot in the last eight. It was a tricky match for the two-time Grand Slam champion. After a relatively easy first set in which she didn't even face a break point, Azarenka was put to the test in the second set.

After Azarenka secured an early break in the second set, Hon immediately broke back and leveled the set at 2-2. Both players then held serve until the final game of the set, with the Australian serving at 5-6 to take it to a tie-break.

But it was at this moment that Azarenka stepped up her game and created three match points, eventually winning on her second one.

Adelaide International @AdelaideTennis



Azarenka claims a 6-3 7-5 victory over Australian wildcard Priscilla Hon



#AdelaideTennis Not a bad start to Day 4 for @vika7 🤷‍♀️Azarenka claims a 6-3 7-5 victory over Australian wildcard Priscilla Hon Not a bad start to Day 4 for @vika7 🤷‍♀️Azarenka claims a 6-3 7-5 victory over Australian wildcard Priscilla Hon 💪#AdelaideTennis https://t.co/a7fJTjfwWV

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka have only faced-off once before, with Azarenka defeating Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 in the third round of the 2020 US Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Iga Swiatek at the 2021 Italian Open

Both players have been in fine form in their opening two matches this season, so it will be exciting to see them go toe-to-toe.

After an up-and-down 2021, Azarenka started playing well towards the end of the season, reaching the final at Indian Wells. The 32-year old seems to be getting back into top form, outclassing her opponents with controlled aggression and smart tactics.

Swiatek is playing good tennis as well. In her match against Fernandez, her athleticism and varied game play were on display. She moved brilliantly across the the court, mixing things up with lobs, drop shots and the like. A similar performance will likely pay rich dividends against the former World No. 1.

With both players playing well, it is difficult to say who has the edge. But there's something about Adelaide that causes Swiatek to play at a higher level. She won the title last year without dropping a set. The former Roland Garros champion looks unstoppable at the moment and should be able to get the better of Azarenka.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala