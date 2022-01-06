Adelaide International 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (5) Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka
Date: 7 January 2021
Tournament: Adelaide International 2022
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Adelaide, Australia
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $703,580
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka preview
Fifth seed Iga Swiatek will take on former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in an exciting quarterfinal clash at the Adelaide International on Friday.
Swiatek was at her best during her Round of 16 clash against Leylah Fernandez, easily getting past the 2021 US Open finalist 6-1, 6-2. The defending champion was completely dominant, even stringing together 12 points in a row in the second set.
The Pole's performance was reminiscent of her title-winning run at Roland Garros in 2020. If Swiatek continues playing like this, she'll be one of the leading contenders at the Australian Open.
Victoria Azarenka defeated Priscilla Hon 6-3, 7-5 to secure her spot in the last eight. It was a tricky match for the two-time Grand Slam champion. After a relatively easy first set in which she didn't even face a break point, Azarenka was put to the test in the second set.
After Azarenka secured an early break in the second set, Hon immediately broke back and leveled the set at 2-2. Both players then held serve until the final game of the set, with the Australian serving at 5-6 to take it to a tie-break.
But it was at this moment that Azarenka stepped up her game and created three match points, eventually winning on her second one.
Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head
Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka have only faced-off once before, with Azarenka defeating Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 in the third round of the 2020 US Open.
Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka prediction
Both players have been in fine form in their opening two matches this season, so it will be exciting to see them go toe-to-toe.
After an up-and-down 2021, Azarenka started playing well towards the end of the season, reaching the final at Indian Wells. The 32-year old seems to be getting back into top form, outclassing her opponents with controlled aggression and smart tactics.
Swiatek is playing good tennis as well. In her match against Fernandez, her athleticism and varied game play were on display. She moved brilliantly across the the court, mixing things up with lobs, drop shots and the like. A similar performance will likely pay rich dividends against the former World No. 1.
With both players playing well, it is difficult to say who has the edge. But there's something about Adelaide that causes Swiatek to play at a higher level. She won the title last year without dropping a set. The former Roland Garros champion looks unstoppable at the moment and should be able to get the better of Azarenka.
Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.