Adelaide International 2022: Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka

Date: 4 January 2022

Tournament: Adelaide International

Round: First round

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Match timing: TBA

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Paula Badosa at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Fourth seed Paula Badosa will face off against former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in a highly anticipated first round match at the Adelaide International on 4 January.

Badosa had a breakthrough year in 2021. She won her first career title at the Serbia Open and reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros. Towards the end of the season, she won the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells, defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final.

US Open Tennis @usopen



Paula Badosa wins one of the most thrilling finals of the year in Indian Wells! IN-CREDIBLEPaula Badosa wins one of the most thrilling finals of the year in Indian Wells! #BNPPO21 IN-CREDIBLEPaula Badosa wins one of the most thrilling finals of the year in Indian Wells! #BNPPO21 https://t.co/9MxdSy5cuZ

Badosa's consistent performance saw her clinch a spot in the WTA Finals for the first time, where she reached the semifinals. She has also made her top 10 debut and has peaked at number eight in the rankings so far.

The Spaniard will be eager to continue her newfound success from last year in 2022.

Victoria Azarenka at the 2021 French Open.

Victoria Azarenka's 2021 season didn't match the highs of 2020, but she still finished the year with a respectable 28-9 win-loss record. Her best result at the Grand Slams was a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros. She struggled with injuries as well, withdrawing from five of her matches prior to their start.

Her best result on the tour last year was reaching the final of the WTA 1000 at Indian Wells, which she lost to Badosa.

Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Paula Badosa and Victoria Azarenka have played once before, with the Spaniard leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their only encounter in the final of the 2021 Indian Wells, with a score of 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (2).

Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Victoria Azarenka at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Paula Badosa and Victoria Azarenka will look to continue their friendly rivalry as they set up an exciting first-round showdown after their incredible match at the Indian Wells final last year. The duo have also teamed up to play doubles at the event.

Both players have a similar style of play, as they look to dominate from the baseline with their aggressive approach. Badosa's equipped with a good serve as well, along with a versatile all-court game that allows her to play defensively until it's time to attack again.

Azarenka also knows when to dial up the aggression. Her measured playing style allows her to make fewer errors compared to others who play similarly. She's relentless with her groundstrokes, taking the ball on the rise and hitting it hard and flat.

The second serve is a weakness for both players, something they will each look to capitalize on. Azarenka is the better returner of the two, so it gives her an edge in this contest.

In their previous meeting, the former World No. 1 was just two points away from victory in the deciding set, but couldn't close it out. Badosa eventually won the contest in a third-set tiebreak. But a player of Azarenka's caliber won't make the same mistake twice.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya