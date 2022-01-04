Adelaide International 2022 results: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville scores, winner and recap

World No. 9 Iga Swiatek's title defense at the Adelaide International began with a win over Daria Saville in the opening round. Playing in her first match of the 2022 season, the 2020 Roland Garros champion got off to a slow start.

But Swiatek got progressively better as the match went on. Despite her opponent's best efforts, the Pole never looked in trouble after the first few minutes of the match.

"Coming here with all these memories, it's giving me a lot of motivation, some kind of positive energy...I feel like I'm a defending champion, but on the other hand I feel like it's a little bit of a different tournament. I don't feel any pressure, so that's a good thing." - Iga Swiatek on her title defence.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville score

Swiatek defeated Savillle 6-3, 6-3. She's set to face 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the second round.

Iga Swiatk vs Daria Saville Recap

Iga Swiatek at the 2021 French Open.

Swiatek's first couple of service games in the opening set were tough. She was taken to deuce in the first game and then lost her second service game to trail Saville 1-2.

However, she quickly turned things around, winning three games in a row to lead 4-2. But Swiatek suffered another setback as she lost serve. With both players back on serve at 4-3, the Pole played some amazing points to go up 5-3, and then easily served out the set to secure it 6-3.

Swiatek carried her momentum from the first set into the second and quickly raced to a 2-0 lead. Both players held serve until 5-3, when Saville was serving to stay in the match.

Swiatek went 40-15 up and held two match points. But a forehand into the net and another that sailed long leveled things at deuce. Saville hit a brilliant crosscourt forehand that just about touched the line to bring up a game point for her, but she hit a double fault on the next point.

In the second deuce of the game, Swiatek was largely in control of the rally. But she hit a forehand into the net again as Saville held a second game point. The Australian hit two double faults to bring up a third match point for the defending champion. Yet another double fault from Saville's racket handed Swiatek the match.

After a few initial hiccups, Swiatek was firmly in the driver's seat. She didn't face a single break point in the second set after losing serve twice in the first set. She hit some amazing winners and took her time to construct points. Her encounter with Canadian youngster Leylah Fernandez in the next round will be an exciting match-up.

