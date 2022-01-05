Adelaide International 2022: Victoria Azarenka vs Priscilla Hon preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs (WC) Priscilla Hon

Date: 6 January 2021

Tournament: Adelaide International 2022

Round: Round of 16 (Second round)

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Victoria Azarenka vs Priscilla Hon preview

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka will lock horns with Australian wildcard Priscilla Hon on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International.

After a heartbreaking loss to Paula Badosa in the final of the BNP Paribas Open in October, Azarenka started the new season with a revenge win over the Spaniard. The Belarusian broke the fourth seed five times on her way to a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory at Adelaide on Tuesday.

The former World No. 1 will now be keen to maintain her sterling form against the unheralded Priscilla Hon.

However, Azarenka can't let her guard down, for the World No. 263 is coming into this match on the back of the biggest upset win of her career.

Priscilla Hon during a changeover at the 2020 Australian Open

The 23-year-old sent the two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova packing 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-2 in the first round on Monday.

Hon was a set and a break down against the Czech, ranked 246 spots above her. Not only did the Australian break back, but she even built a strong 4-0 lead in the final set before completing her first win over a top-20 player.

Victoria Azarenka vs Priscilla Hon head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Victoria Azarenka and Priscilla Hon, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Victoria Azarenka vs Priscilla Hon prediction

Victoria Azarenka speaks to the crowd after a win at the BNP Paribas Open

Victoria Azarenka seems to have picked up from where she left off last season. The Belarusian toppled three higher seeds on her way to the Indian Wells final, where she was narrowly edged by Paula Badosa in a third-set tiebreak.

Azarenka has started the new season with the same determination and hunger. Despite falling behind early, the resilient former World No. 1 broke back Badosa to 3-3 to level things up in the first set before unleashing her power game.

The solid 6-3, 6-2 win against such a difficult opponent would have definitely bolstered Azarenka's confidence.

wta @WTA



defeats No.4 seed Paula Badosa, 6-3, 6-2 in Adelaide This time, it goes Vika's way @vika7 defeats No.4 seed Paula Badosa, 6-3, 6-2 in Adelaide This time, it goes Vika's way ➡️@vika7 defeats No.4 seed Paula Badosa, 6-3, 6-2 in Adelaide 🇦🇺 https://t.co/rgsYuIyxs8

The Belarusian's return was the key to her turnaround against Badosa. She won 44% of her first return points and 80% of her second return points to crush all hopes of her Spanish opponent.

While her return numbers are encouraging, Azarenka could do with some improvement on her serving statistics. She could land only 62% of her first serves, winning 70% of her first serve points.

Against a highly motivated opponent like Priscilla Hon, who is known for her footspeed and defensive prowess, Azarenka would be keen to leave no chance.

The Australian hasn't had much experience playing at the highest level of the sport but is very eager to break into the top 100 after a year ravaged by injuries.

Azarenka will need to serve better and use her aggressive game to perfection to make an impact right away.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets.

