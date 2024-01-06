Adelaide International 2024: Daria Kasatkina vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Daria Kasatkina vs (PR) Angelique Kerber

Tournament: Adelaide International 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Daria Kasatkina vs Angelique Kerber preview

Daria Kasatkina at the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy.

Daria Kasatkina will square off against three-time Major champion Angelique Kerber in the first round of the 2024 Adelaide International.

Kasatkina commenced the new season by competing in the Brisbane International. As one of the seeded players, she directly received a bye into the second round. The Russian then defeated Marta Kostyuk in the straight sets to advance further.

Kasatkina then got the better of last year's Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette to make the last eight, where top seed Aryna Sabalenka awaited her. While she was overpowered initially, the Russian raised her level as the match went on, but it proved to be futile as she lost 6-1, 6-4.

Kerber chose to make her comeback following a year of maternity leave at the United Cup. She lost her first singles match against Jasmine Paolini, but tasted victory in the mixed doubles rubber.

Kerber and the German contingent next took on France, which turned out to be a night to forget for her. The former World No. 1 lost her singles tie against Caroline Garcia and then the mixed doubles contest proved to be a bust as well.

Nevertheless, Germany still made it past the group stage. In the quarterfinals, Kerber was outclassed by Maria Sakkari, but her teammates managed to save the day as they carried the team into the semifinals.

Kerber faced Ajla Tomljanovic on Saturday evening and finally secured her first victory in singles with a edge of the seat three-set victory. She even saved a couple of match points. The win proved to be crucial and helped Germany qualify for the final.

Daria Kasatkina vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Kerber leads Kasatkina 6-4 in the head-to-head. The German won their prior encounter at the 2022 Indian Wells Open in straight sets.

Daria Kasatkina vs Angelique Kerber odds

Daria Kasatkina vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Angelique Kerber at the 2024 United Cup.

Kerber's thrilling win over Tomljanovic should do wonders for her confidence. She played at a really high level and raised the bar when it mattered. The German played quite well even in her losses at the United Cup and proved that she's ready to go toe-to-toe with the top players.

Kasatkina's had a tough time in this rivalry, despite scoring some wins. Kerber is able to do everything that the Russian does, but better. The former World No. 1 is one of the tour's most elite defenders. With some more match play, she's bound to play like she did before.

If Kerber is able to maintain the level she showed during the Tomljanovic match, dealing with Kasatkina shouldn't be an issue for her. Otherwise, the Russian could score another win in this rivalry.

Pick: Angelique Kerber to win in three sets.