Adelaide International 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Garcia

Date: January 10, 2024

Tournament: Adelaide International 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Match timing: (January 10) Not before 2.30 pm local time, 4 am GMT, 9.30 am IST; (January 9) 11 pm ET

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Garcia preview

Sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns with former WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia on Wednesday (January 10), with a place in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International up for grabs.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, has started the new season on a positive note. She had a couple of solid wins over the likes of Camila Giorgi and Karolina Pliskova to make the final eight in Brisbane last week. The World No. 12's challenge finally came to an end in a tight three-setter at the hands of two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

Although she stumbled in singles, the Latvian savored title glory in doubles at Brisbane alongside Lyudmila Kichenok.

She has brought the momentum now to Adelaide. The sixth seed dropped the first set but managed to rebound strongly to post a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over her 2023 Wimbledon conqueror, Sorana Cirstea, in her opener on Tuesday.

Caroline Garcia in action at the 2024 United Cup

World No. 20 Caroline Garcia, meanwhile, began the new season with a three-set loss to the top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the United Cup. The Frenchwoman then bounced back with three consecutive victories over Malene Helgo, Jasmine Paolini and Angelique Kerber.

The 30-year-old was made to work hard in her next assignment, at the Adelaide International. Australian wildcard Taylah Preston stretched her to the distance before the veteran managed to carve out a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Ostapenko leads 2-1 in her head-to-head with Garcia. The Latvian won their sole encounter so far 6-3, 6-3 at Toronto in 2019.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Garcia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Jelena Ostapenko -166 -1.5 (-115) Caroline Garcia +124 +1.5 (-135)

(Odds sourced from oddschecker)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Jelena Ostapenko in action at the 2024 Brisbane International

One of the smoothest ball-strikers, Caroline Garcia has suffered a dip in form following her remarkable 2022 season, where she won four titles in a stunning second half. A persistent shoulder injury and a tentative approach haven't helped her cause, subjecting her to a title-less 2023 season.

That said, Garcia can still pack a punch when she is on song. Endowed with an effective serve, aggressive forehand and fluid on-court movement, the former World No. 4 can be a threat to any of her opponents when she finds her rhythm.

However, consistency continues to remain an issue for the Frenchwoman.

Her next opponent, Jelena Ostapenko, isn't the most consistent player either. The Latvian is often guilty of not controlling her aggression, letting her unforced errors soar sky high. Against a returner of Garcia's caliber, she could find herself in a spot of bother if she allows it to happen.

But, given Garcia's own struggles, Ostapenko is likely to find a way through. The 26-year-old has had a better 12 months, winning the Birmingham title, and has already had some quality matches under her belt this year.

That experience is likely to come in handy if she finds herself engaged in a battle with the World No. 20.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets