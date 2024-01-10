Adelaide International 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jelena Ostapenko vs Marta Kostyuk

Date: January 11, 2024

Tournament: Adelaide International 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jelena Ostapenko vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Adelaide International.

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will take on Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Adelaide International on Thursday.

Ostapenko dispatched Sorana Cirstea in three sets to reach the second round, where former top 10 player Caroline Garcia awaited her. The Latvian struck first in the opening set to go 3-1 up. She then fended off all break points that she faced and held on to the lead to claim the set.

Garcia was off to a fast start in the second set as she surged to a 3-0 headstart. She even served for the set at 5-2, but Ostapenko went on a three game run to level the score. The Frenchwoman then nabbed the next couple of games to take the set.

Ostapenko dealt the first blow in the deciding set to go up a break, but Garcia later got back on serve to make it 4-3. The Latvian made one final push for success after that and was rewarded for her efforts. She swept the last three games of the match to score a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory.

Kostyuk sent Anhelina Kalinina packing in the first round, which set up a second round date against Taylor Townsend. The Ukrainian almost blew a 4-0 lead and then wasted three set points on her own serve at 5-2 to get broken. However, she still managed to clinch the opener in the end.

Townsend didn't buckle under pressure and was able to secure the second set for herself. Kostyuk led by a double break in the final set, but let her opponent back into the match. With the score tied at 4-4, the Ukrainian raised her level and bagged the next two games to register a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Ostapenko leads Kostyuk 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Guadalajara Open in straight sets.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko Marta Kostyuk

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Marta Kostyuk at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Despite some shaky serving, Ostapenko threw in 10 double faults while Kostyuk hit eight, the two dug deep to down their opponents. While the latter saved 13 break points in all, she did end up losing serve on six occasions.

This marks Ostapenko's second successive quarterfinal of the season, after doing the same in Brisbane last week. One more win in Adelaide would ensure her return to the top 10 of the WTA rankings after a long time.

Ostapenko's powerful ballstriking could put Kostyuk on the backfoot right from the start. The former French Open champion is a lot more consistent than before, which is reflected in her results these days. So it wouldn't be too surprising to see her continue her run in Adelaide.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.