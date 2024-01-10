Adelaide International 2024: Jessica Pegula and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Jessica Pegula and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Tournament: Adelaide International 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jessica Pegula and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

Jessica Pegula and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will lock horns in an exciting quarterfinal encounter at the 2024 Adelaide International on Thursday, January 11.

Pegula, the second seed at this year’s tournament, opened her campaign with a fighting three-set win over countrywoman Bernada Pera. The win was particularly important, given the American’s underwhelming showing at the United Cup, where she went 1-1 — losing to Katie Boulter and winning against Ajla Tomjlanovic.

Against the big-hitting Russian, however, she faces another big test in the last-eight in Adelaide.

Pavlyuchenkova came through the qualification rounds in Adelaide.

Pavlyuchenkova, who made a solid comeback last year after an injury-ridden year in 2022, has also played a few good matches to start the new season.

The Russian came up short against Amanda Anisimova in her opening match of the season at Brisbane, but was quick to bounce back from the disappointment. She came through the qualification rounds here in Adelaide before bagging an upset win over Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Jessica Pegula and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Pegula and Pavlyuchenkova is poised at 1-0, with the American having taken their only meeting that came at the 2021 National Bank Open in Montreal.

Jessica Pegula and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Jessica Pegula

(Odds will be updated when available.)

Jessica Pegula and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Pegula is the second seed at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Both Jessica Pegula and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova enjoy playing in the quick conditions. The American, for one, possesses really flat groundstrokes that are very effective on the courts Down Under.

Pegula has, however, been uncharacteristically wasteful in her matches this year. She created a massive 21 break points opportunities in her contest against Pera, but converted only six. She was similarly inconsistent during the United Cup.

Pitted against a big hitter like Pavlyuchekova, she cannot afford to miss these many opportunities. The Russian has been very strong on serve all week, winning over 75% of the points behind her first delivery consistently.

If this week’s numbers are anything to go by, Pegula may find it hard to get a breakthrough in her opponent’s service game. And with an attackable second serve of her, she stands at risk of being upset.

Prediction: Pavlyuchenkova to win in two tight sets.