Adelaide International 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more

The Adelaide International comes after the opening week of tournaments in the tennis calendar and precedes the Australian Open. The combined ATP Tour 250 and WTA 500 events are due to be played between January 8 and January 13, 2024.

World No. 13 Tommy Paul will headline the 2024 event as the top seed. Paul didn't feature in the opening week and will look to make a positive start to the new campaign in Adelaide. He last played at the 2024 Paris Masters where he reached the round of 32.

Other notable names at the 2024 Adelaide International include World No. 19 Nicolas Jarry, World No. 24 Sebastian Korda and World No. 27 Lorenzo Musetti, among others.

What is the Adelaide International?

The Adelaide International began in 2020 and precedes the calendar's first Grand Slam by a week. It has proved vital in the lead-up to the Australian Open, offering players the chance to fine-tune themselves for an important start to the year.

It is classified as an ATP 250 event with a 28-player singles and 24-player doubles draw. The event is played on outdoor hard courts.

Andrey Rublev of Russia won the first-ever event. Played as back-to-back events in the previous two seasons, Novak Djokovic and Kwon Soon-woo are the defending champions. Djokovic, however, isn't slated to feature in this year's event.

Venue

Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide, Australia, plays host to the event.

Players

Nicolas Jarry of Chile and Sebastian Korda of the United States

American Tommy Paul is the No. 1 seed at this year's event. Playing in his first event in 2024, he will look to make a strong start in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

World No. 19 Nicolas Jarry is seeded second. He began his campaign at the United Cup in Perth, winning both his singles matches despite Chile not progressing to the knockout stage.

Youngsters Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti are ranked third and fourth. They will look to mount a serious challenge after losing early at the Brisbane International and Hong Kong Open, respectively.

The other seeds include Sebastián Báez (28), Tomás Martín Etcheverry (30), Jiří Lehečka (31) and Alexander Bublik (32). Home favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis is currently the only wild card entrant.

Schedule

The 2024 Adelaide International is due to take place between January 8 and January 13, 2024. The main draw will begin on Monday. The quarters and the semis are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively and the tournament will wrap up with the championship match on Sunday, January 13.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the 2024 Adelaide International event is $661,585. Here's a breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Winner 250 250 $100,665 $34,600 Finals 165 165 $58,720 $18,000 SF 100 100 $34,510 $9,500 Quarter Finals 50 50 $19,995 $5,300 Round 16 25 25 $11,610 $1,900 Round 28 0 0 $7,095 $1,620

Where to watch

Viewers in the Australia, USA, and UK can watch the Adelaide International live on the following channels and sites:

Australia: Fans in the country can watch the matches on 9Now.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

