Adelaide International 2024: Paula Badosa vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (WC) Paula Badosa vs (LL) Bernarda Pera

Date: January 8, 2024

Tournament: Adelaide International 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Match timing: Not before 6.30 pm local time, 8 am GMT, 3 am ET, 1.30 pm IST

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Paula Badosa vs Bernarda Pera preview

Former world No. 2 Paula Badosa will begin her much-awaited comeback against the 69th-ranked Bernarda Pera in the first round of the Adelaide International on Monday.

A stress fracture in her back kept the Spaniard on the sidelines for six months. Badosa's last competitive appearance was in the second round of Wimbledon, where she retired against Marta Kostyuk.

The hiatus saw the 26-year-old's world ranking plummet to 68th. Now finally injury free, the 2021 Indian Wells champion is ready to take on the rigors of the tour.

Her first match will be against American qualifier Bernarda Pera, currently ranked just a solitary spot below Badosa.

Pera in action at the 2023 China Open

Primarily a journeywoman, Pera grabbed a couple of titles in 2022 at Budapest and Hamburg. Her ranking peaked in June 2023 at 27 after she reached the fourth round of the French Open, her first-ever second-week appearance in a Slam.

The 29-year-old southpaw has already played three matches this season, losing in the first round at the Brisbane International and in the final round of qualifying at Adelaide. Pera has made it through to the main draw in Adelaide as a lucky loser.

Paula Badosa vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Badosa leads 1-0 in her head-to-head against Pera. Their sole meeting so far was at Vallduxo in 2013, where the Spaniard ran out a 7-6(3), 6-3 winner.

Paula Badosa vs Bernarda Pera odds

Paula Badosa vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Paula Badosa speaks to the press ahead of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

This will be a battle between two players who possess similar playing styles. Both like to dictate the proceedings from the baseline and go for their shots.

The southpaw has a heavy topspin forehand with which she likes to open up the court and strike it big. However, Pera struggles with her composure and her ability to finish points at times, which see her squander plenty of matches from an advantageous position.

Badosa, on the other hand, has exceptional defense and remarkable court coverage. She also has an effective first serve that should come in handy on these courts.

That said, having been away for so long, the Spaniard might need to shake off rust in the initial stages of the encounter. But once she settles down, her experience and consistency should see her through.

Pick: Badosa to win in three sets.