Adelaide International 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (3) Sebastian Korda vs Christopher O'Connell

Tournament: Adelaide International 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

World No. 29 Sebastian Korda and World No. 71 Christopher O'Connell will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Adelaide International on Thursday, January 11.

Korda showcased his immense potential on the main tour last year. The American chalked up 26 wins from 42 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International 1 and the Astana Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Queens Club Championships, the Zhuhai Tennis Championships, and the Shanghai Masters.

The 23-year-old entered Adelaide on the back of a four-match losing streak, including early exits at the Swiss Indoors, Paris Masters, and the 2024 Brisbane International. He eventually turned the tides in his favor with a well-grounded performance against Lorenzo Sonego. Korda outclassed the Italian in the second round 6-4, 7-6(10).

Meanwhile, Christopher O'Connell amassed 19 wins from 42 matches last year, including a semifinal appearance at the Munich Open. He also reached the quarterfinals in Doha, Geneva, Marrakech, Stuttgart, and Chengdu.

The Australian entered Adelaide on the back of a first-round exit at the Brisbane International. He began his campaign with a formidable win against Arthur Rinderknetch and then made his mark against Alexander Shevchenko in the second round. O'Connell defeated the Russian Shevchenko 6-3, 6-1.

Sebastian Korda vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

The head-to-head between Korda and O'Connell is poised at 1-1. The former won their most recent encounter at the 2020 Indian Wells.

Sebastian Korda vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

Fans can expect a close encounter between Korda and O'Connell in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International. Both players will be determined to stay alive at the event and end their preparations for the upcoming Australian Open on a high.

Korda is slowly becoming a serious competitor on tour. His towering presence on the baseline and effortless movement on court make it difficult for opponents to take an offensive route against him. The American is also one of the best timers of the tennis ball on tour.

On the opposite side of the net, Christopher O'Connell has been quite consistent last year. He's played a lot of tennis on tour and is always trying to find his best potential. The Australian will need to play out of his skin and have a strong game plan in mind to ruffle Korda's feathers. His big serve and powerful shot-making skills might raise a few questions in Korda's mind.

O'Connell will be high on confidence after securing back-to-back wins in Adelaide, but Korda's recent experience on the big stage means he is the favorite to win this bout. The American will be looking to build on his first singles win of the year in Adelaide. If he starts well and keeps O'Connell on the backfoot for longer periods in the match, the quarterfinal tie will tilt in his favor.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.