Adelaide International 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego

Tournament: Adelaide International 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Third seed Sebastian Korda will square off against Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the 2024 Adelaide International on Wednesday (January 10).

Korda has had a promising last year, amassing 26 wins from 42 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Astana Open and the 2023 Adelaide International 1. He also reached the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championship and the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

The American will enter Adelaide on the back of a disappointing first round loss at the Brisbane International. He failed to make his mark against Yannick Hanfmann in the first round, losing in straight sets.

On the contrary, Lorenzo Sonego chalked up 30 wins from 61 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the 2023 Umag Open. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Open Su de France, Dubai Tennis Championships and the Moselle Open.

The Italian entered Adelaide on the back of a disappointing campaign with Italy at the United Cup. After picking up back-to-back losses to begin his new season, Sonego made amends at the Adelaide International, outlasting German player Yannick Hanfmann in the first round 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(9).

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Sonego leads the head-to-head 3-1 against Korda. He defeated the American most recently at the 2022 Moselle Open.

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Fans can expect a thrilling match at the Adelaide International between two high-quality players on the main tour.

Korda will be eager to snap his four-match losing streak. He is known for his slick all-round game and calm demeanor on court. Unlike his usual knack of performing well at important events, he's registered early exits at the 2023 Swiss Indoors, Paris Masters and most recently the 2024 Brisbane International. The American will be determined to turn the tide in his favour ahead of the Australian Open.

Lorenzo Sonego, meanwhile, will enter this second round clash high on confidence. After a slow start to the season, he steadied the ship with an important win at the Adelaide International.

Known for his big serve and potent groundstrokes, Sonego will look to play his natural game against an out-of-form Korda. If he starts well and holds his nerve in crucial moments, he could cause a lot of problems to the American.

Considering his ranking superiority and results on the big stage, Korda is still a slight favorite to come out on top. However, Sonego has substantial game time under his belt and will enter the tie on the back of a thrilling first round win. The adrenaline and confidence should see him through to the next round.

Pick: Sonego to win in three sets.