After US Open, Wimbledon sets to introduce final-set tie-breaks in 2019

The Wimbledon finals

Wimbledon puts an end to marathon matches with the final-set tie-breaks to be introduced in 2019. Wimbledon would become the second Grand Slam event after the US Open to initiate a tie-break in the 5th set.

The US Open introduced the final-set-tie-breaker in 1970. The other three Grand Slams haven't introduced the fifth set tiebreaker till today and a difference of two games is required between the two players in the 5th set to win the match in these Grand Slam events. But the All England Club has decided to establish a tiebreaker in the fifth set after this year's marathon men's semi-final between John Isner and Kevin Anderson which lasted for 6 hours and 36 minutes counting the three hours for the deciding set with a scoreline of 26-24 games in favour of Anderson.

The 32-year old was drained out in the semi-final and had to play the final against Novak Djokovic in less than 2 days of time. The South African said, after the straight-sets loss in the finals, " Of course my body didn't feel great. It's not going to when you've played so much tennis."

There is a long history of marathon matches played in the Wimbledon including the longest match in the history of tennis between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut with the final set lasting 8 hours and 11 minutes. The match took 11 hours to complete with a final score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, 70-68 in favour of John Isner. There was a lot of pressure on the Wimbledon officials from players, coaches and fans to instigate a tie-break in the final set.

According to the reports of BBC, AELTC chairman Philip Brook upheld the decision to introduce final-set tie-break after the score of 12-12 and not 6-6, which is common in most tournaments, he stated: "While we know the instances of matches extending deep into the final set are rare, we feel that a tie-break at 12-12 strikes an equitable balance between allowing players ample opportunity to complete the match to advantage, while also providing certainty that the match will reach a conclusion in an acceptable time frame."

AELTC Chief executive Richard Lewis feels that many players are satisfied with the decision, as he told BBC Radio 5 live, "There were mixed views but predominantly players favoured the final set tie-break. I think players will play better because they know it will finish at 12-12 in a tie-break and they don't have to save energy. A final set tie-break will be incredibly exciting in its own right."

The new rules will be applied to the qualifying, men's, women's, mixed and junior singles and doubles events played in the All England Club as Lewis stated, "AELTC did consider not applying the rule in the final matches but ultimately decided that there should be consistency right through the whole event."

The changes in the rules with the introduction of fifth set tie-break will definitely impact the long matches but only time will tell if the impact will be positive or negative.