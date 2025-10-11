Ajla Tomljanovic vs Antonia Ruzic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open Qualifiers 2025

Match details
Fixture: Ajla Tomljanovic vs (9) Antonia Ruzic
Date: October 12, 2025
Tournament: Ningbo Open
Round: Qualifying Final Round
Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Centre, Ningbo, China
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,065,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Ajla Tomljanovic vs Antonia Ruzic preview
Antonia Ruzic and Ajla Tomljanovic will lock horns for a spot in the main draw of the 2025 Ningbo Open.
Ruzic, the ninth seed at this year’s qualifying rounds, came into the tournament having just made her Grand Slam debut and tasted her first success at successive WTA1000 events. The 22-year-old, who has recently transitioned on the Tour from lower circuits, picked up a main draw win each in Beijing and Wuhan to have her season’s overall win-loss record read 38-20.
The Croat seems to have carried that form into Ningbo, where she was a straight-sets winner over the seasoned Viktoriya Tomova in her first match in the qualifiers.
Tomjlanovic, meanwhile, continues her return to the Tour after yet another injury-induced break. Her knee had caused her trouble at the back end of year and the beginning of this one. The Aussie has managed to play enough tournaments, but her 21-22 win-loss record leaves a lot to be desired.
Tomjlanovic has two semifinal appearances (ATX Open and Morocco) in 2025 to show for. She has played a few good matches in this leg of the hardcourt season, including tight three-sets losses to Coco Gauff and Clara Tauson. Her win over Maya Joint, a mutli-title winner this year in the opening round of qualifiers here, would have also filled her with confidence.
Ajla Tomljanovic vs Antonia Ruzic head-to-head
Tomjlanovic and Ruzic have never played each other on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Ajla Tomljanovic vs Antonia Ruzic preview odds
(Odds to be updated)
Ajla Tomljanovic vs Antonia Ruzic prediction
Both Antonia Ruzic and Ajla Tomljanovic have plenty of power at their disposal. While the former likes to serve and hit big, the latter can also turn up the heat off the two-hander.
For the Croat, the quick conditions in China have worked wonders. She is able to hit past even strong defensive opponents like Elisabetta Cociarreto and Viktoriya Tomova.
Against Tomjlanovic, she faces a unique challenge. The Aussie is a great baseline player and likes to take the ball early.
That said, Tomjlanovic has faced a few issues with her serve of late. She hit 16 double faults in her opening match here, managing to survive solely off of the quality of her return.
But with an aggressive like Ruzic on the other side of the net, the Aussie will need to improve on those numbers. The seasoned campaigner has a lot of experience to back on, but will still need to challenise something special to overcome the challenge.
Ajla Tomljanovic vs Antonia Ruzic betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Ruzic to win
Tip 2: Each player to win a set
Tip 3: Tomljanovic to hit more double fautls