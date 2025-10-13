Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Date: October 15, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Nordic Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Kungliga tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $821,465

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview

World No. 69 Kovacevic hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Eighth-seeded Camilo Ugo Carabelli will face USA's Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round of the 2025 Stockholm Open on Wednesday (October 15).

Having dropped seven of his last nine matches on the ATP Tour, World No. 50 Carabelli arrives in Stockholm in dire need of some form. Unlike Kovacevic, the Argentinian is making his debut at the 250-level event, which means his game is not used to the fast-paced courts employed here. That said, he did reach the Round of 32 at the Miami Open earlier in March, as a qualifier losing to eventual finalist and six-time titlist Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

The World No. 69 is himself looking for a reversal of fortunes at the Stockholm Open if his five-match losing streak dating back to August is anything to go by. The 27-year-old competed at the hardcourt last year, losing to Switzerland's Dominik Stricker in three tough sets.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli head-to-head

Kovacevic and Ugo Carabelli have never faced off on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aleksandar Kovacevic -295 -1.5 (-118)

Over 22.5 (-105) Camilo Ugo Carabelli +220 +1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-140)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli prediction

Ugo Carabelli retrieves a ball in Shanghai | Image Source: Getty

Carabelli is one of the most experienced claycourters on the ATP Tour currently. However, this translates into the fact that 26-year-old's lack of experience on hardcourts is quite pronounced, as a result. More concerningly, his first serve is relatively underwhelming and often comes under fire.

Kovacevic, meanwhile, puts in good enough depth and weight on his groundstrokes from both wings, and he also has great endurance. Considering how confident he is at both attacking and counterpunching, the American is much more suited to fast hardcourts.

The keys to winning for both players during this match-up will be to maintain a high first serve in percentage, which they should ideally follow up with a strong forehand approach. While Ugo Carabelli possesses enough power to hold his own ground, it is Kovacevic's experience that gives him the favorite status ahead of their first-round encounter in Stockholm.

Pick: Kovacevic to win in three sets.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Kovacevic to win in three sets.

Tip 2: Carabelli to win at least 14 games.

Tip 3: Match to last at least 26 games.

