Alex de Minaur vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Australian Open 2025

Fixture: (8) Alex de Minaur vs (31) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: January 18, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$ 96,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony LIV

Alex de Minaur vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Australia's Alex de Minaur will play Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday, January 18.

De Minaur is the highest-ranked Aussie in the tournament this year. He has had a smooth ride to the third round so far, beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round and Tristan Boyer 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in the second. The World No. 8 is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Francisco Cerundolo has also had a relatively easier time in his first two matches of the Major. The Argentine, seeded 31st in the tournament, beat Alexander Bublik 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-2 in the first round before getting past Facundo Diaz Acosta via walkover while leading 6-2 1-0 in their second round match on Friday.

Alex de Minaur vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

The two players have not played against each other at the ATP level yet. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Alex de Minaur vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Alex de Minaur





Francisco Cerundolo







(Odds will be updated once available).

Alex de Minaur vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Alex De Minaur is always going to be a difficult opposition to face on his home soil, and Francisco Cerundolo is no exception in that regard. The 25-year-old Aussie does not have a huge serve or ferocious groundstrokes, but his game is complete enough to trouble almost any opponent on a given day.

Cerundolo probably has more powerful groundstrokes than de Minaur, but his game is more error-prone. He should still probably try to take the attack to de Minaur and try to hit through the Aussie more often as he probably cannot win a battle of attrition against him.

It remains to be seen whether the Argentine, who gave Novak Djokovic a run for his money at the French Open last year, can match the Australian's level on Saturday. The odds will be stacked against Cerundolo though, as De Minaur will start as the favorite going into the matchup.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in four sets

