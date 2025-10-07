Alex de Minaur vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips| Shanghai Masters 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Alex de Minaur vs Nuno Borges
Date: October 8, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Shanghai Masters
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 9,196,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alex de Minaur vs Nuno Borges preview
Seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur will look to keep his 2025 Shanghai Masters campaign on track as he faces Nuno Borges in the fourth round.
De Minaur's hard-court form in 2025 has been impressive, as the Australian player's only title came at a hard court at the Citi DC Open in Washington. He also reached the quarterfinals at both the hard-court Majors at the Australian Open and at the US Open.
De Minaur's other notable hard-court results of the season also include his run to the final in Rotterdam, where he lost against Carlos Alcaraz in three sets. He has been in good form in the Asian swing as well, as he reached the semifinal of the China Open, where he gave a tough challenge to Jannik Sinner.
After receiving a bye in the first round, De Minaur began his campaign in Shanghai with a straight-sets victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli. In the third round, he won the first set 6-1 against Kamil Majchrzak, after which he had to battle through in the second set, but came through in straight sets.
Nuno Borges is having an average season, having won 31 of the 60 matches he has played this year. On the main Tour, his best results include reaching the semifinal in Auckland (lost to Zizou Bergs), reaching the quarterfinals in Marrakech (lost to Pablo Carreno Busta), and at the Libema Open (lost to Ugo Humbert).
At the Shanghai Masters, Borges began his tournament with a hard-fought 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win over Botic Van de Zandschulp in the first round. He then won 7-6 (7), 6-4 against lucky loser Aleksandar Vukic in the second round, before winning 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 against home favorite Juncheng Shang in the third round.
Alex de Minaur vs Nuno Borges head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Alex de Minaur vs Nuno Borges odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Alex de Minaur vs Nuno Borges prediction
Playing on hard courts has always been De Minaur's strength as he has reached sixteen finals on the surface, winning eight titles. His speed through the court and a counter-attacking style of tennis suit the Australian on the hard surface.
Borges has only one title on the ATP Tour, which came on clay at the Swedish Open last year. He has three hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Arizona last year, where he won against Matteo Berrettini in the final.
The courts of Shanghai are slow this year, which will give Borges an opening in the match. However, a slowish court would also mean longer rallies, which would suit De Minaur, and the seventh seed should come through in three sets.
Pick- Alex De Minaur to win in three sets
Alex de Minaur vs Nuno Borges betting tips
Tip 1: Result- De Minaur to win
Tip 2: Borges to win one set
Tip 3: Match to go over 20 games