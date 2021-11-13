Alexander Zverev feels his Olympic triumph & Medvedev's US Open win point to power shift in men's tennis, says NextGen has taken a "big step forward" in 2021

Alexander Zverev recently gave his thoughts on the power shift in men's tennis. Zverev believes Novak Djokovic is still "deservedly" the World No. 1, but feels his own triumph at the Olympics, coupled with Daniil Medvedev's US Open victory, shows that younger players have made major strides this year.

Zverev and Medvedev are the only NextGen players to have beaten Novak Djokovic this year. The German beat the Serb at the Tokyo Olympics en route to claiming the gold medal for his country.

Zverev failed to progress beyond the semifinals at any of the Slams, but remains the only man to have won multiple Masters 1000 events in 2021 (Madrid and Cincinnati). Interestingly, all the Masters 1000 events barring Rome and Paris-Bercy, were won by younger players, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz, Medvedev, and Cameron Norrie.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev, broke the NextGen's Grand Slam duck by winning the US Open after beating Djokovic in the final.

As such, Zverev firmly believes there has been a shift in power in men's tennis, with younger players making their presence felt in 2021.

“I do think we have made a big step forwards this year," Alexander Zverev told a media conference ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin. "Barring Rome and Paris, all the young guys have won the Masters tournaments. Obviously, me winning the Olympics was a big statement and Daniil winning the US Open title too."

Zverev stressed that Novak Djokovic deserves to be the No. 1 player given that he won three of the four Slams on offer. However, the 24-year-old pointed out that the average age of the top 10 players is gradually reducing, which he thinks is "definitely good for the sport."

“The young guys are coming through and it’s a natural curve. Novak is deservedly the No. 1 right now," Alexander Zverev added. "If you win three Slams you have to be No. 1, then there is Daniil, Stef [Tsitsipas], myself and Andrey [Rublev] in the Top 5. The Top 10 is getting younger, and it’s definitely good for the sport.”

“Our group, from what I see, is maybe the tougher group" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini walking together in Turin

Alexander Zverev also gave his thoughts on the ATP Finals draw. Zverev finds himself in the same group as Daniil Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini, and Hubert Hurkacz. The other group consists of Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, and Andrey Rublev.

Zverev, who will open his campaign against Berrettini on Sunday, believes his group is tougher than Djokovic's, since Medvedev, Hurkacz and Berrettini are all adept at playing on indoor hardcourts.

“Our group, I think, from what I see, is maybe the tougher group,” said Zverev. “Simply because on an indoor hard court, the players in the group are extremely difficult. Hubi [Hurkacz] is playing extremely well, Matteo can play well on this surface and Daniil can play well having won this title last year.”

The 2018 ATP Finals champion, however, is confident of his own prospects. Zverev reckons he has played some "good tennis" this year, pointing to the five titles he has won, including the Olympic gold.

The German also expressed his desire to "win matches and do well" at the ATP Finals in Turin.

“I have played good tennis this year,” said Zverev. “I’ve won five titles and I’m the only player who has won multiple [ATP] Masters [1000 titles] this year. It comes with good tennis, also, at the Olympics, I won a gold medal. I am looking forward to this tournament. I didn’t come here just as a participant, but I want to win matches and do well here."

