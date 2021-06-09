Alexander Zverev is not a "grinder" like Rafael Nadal, he must play attacking tennis to win Roland Garros: Chris Evert

Chris Evert believes Alexander Zverev must play to his strengths in his remaining matches at Roland Garros this year to have any chance of winning the title.

Alexander Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals on Tuesday to move into the last four, where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

At 6'6", Zverev is the joint-tallest player in the top 20 (along with Daniil Medvedev) and has been blessed with a gigantic first serve. His long levers also allow him to generate huge amounts of power on his groundstrokes.

Seven-time Roland Garros champion Chris Evert believes Zverev must put his physical gifts to good use and play an attacking game in order to win his first Grand Slam in Paris. Evert pointed out that Zverev is not a "grinder" like Rafael Nadal and so he will not reap the benefits of playing like the Spaniard.

"He's (Alexander Zverev) gotta use his height and his wingspan and shorten the points," Chris Evert said. "He's not a grinder, he's not a Nadal. That's the way he's gonna win - big serve, big forehand and really use his weapons to the maximum and end the points as soon as he can. That's his game and that's his only chance to win the French Open."

Will Alexander Zverev reach the French Open final? #RolandGarros — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 8, 2021

Chris Evert heaped praise on Alexander Zverev's mental toughness at Roland Garros. The 18-time Slam champion claimed Zverev has handled his emotions "very, very well" and is on the right path to success.

"He is not getting too excited," said Evert. "He is managing his emotions very, very well. He knows he still has a tough route to win this tournament and I like his attitude. I like the way he played. I think he's on a good course."

Alexander Zverev & Stefanos Tsitsipas are rushing their opponents: Chris Evert

Alexander Zverev during his match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Chris Evert pointed out that Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have enjoyed so much success as they are taking the ball on the rise, thereby robbing their opponents of time.

"They (Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev) are rushing their opponents, they are taking the ball early," Chris Evert said. "In doing that, you've gotta have quick reflexes, you gotta have great anticipation and also obviously a great balance to take the ball early, to take it over your shoulder. Also accelerating more with spin, there's no more flat balls in this game of tennis."

