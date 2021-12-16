Alexander Zverev opens up about his relationship with Sophia Thomalla

Alexander Zverev opened up about his dating life during a recent interview with Tennis Magazine. He is currently in a relationship with Sophia Thomalla, an actress, model and television presenter.

Zverev talked of the importance for tennis players to have someone by their side. He also emphasized how hard he has worked over the last two decades to reach this point in his career.

"I think it is always very important for tennis players who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security. But in the end I am decisive. Over the past 20 years I've put a lot of work into my tennis, especially with my father. I did everything to be where I am now," Zverev said.

Zverev added that he has been playing extremely well with support from girlfriend Thomalla and is hopeful of achieving all his goals in the future.

"But of course, you can see that for the first time there is a partner to accompany me. I play extremely well with her in my back and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even get better. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet," he said.

Alexander Zverev has had one of the best seasons of his career

Alexander Zverev won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, along with two ATP 1000 titles in Madrid and Cincinnati. He also won the ATP Finals for a second time, becoming one of only three active players to have multiple season-ending crowns, along with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. He was also the only player to defeat the Serbian twice this year.

After reaching his maiden Grand Slam final in 2020 at the US Open, many expected Zverev to perform similarly well this year. While he didn't reach any Grand Slam finals, he made quite a few deep runs, including semifinal appearances at Roland Garros and the US Open.

Nevertheless, his consistent season resulted in him ending the year ranked a career-best No. 3. This is the fifth consecutive time he has finished the year ranked inside the top 10.

Zverev will start the 2022 season by representing Germany at the ATP Cup. The Germans are placed in Group C along with Canada, Great Britain and the United States.

